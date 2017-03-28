Farm Leader: Mark Pflugmacher

Image Gallery: 2016 News-Gazette Farm Leader of the Year » more Photo by: John Dixon News-Gazette Farm Leader Of The Year Mark Pflugmacher stands next to his irrigation system in a farm field near Gifford on Tuesday Feb. 14, 2017.

Mark Pflugmacher likes to have fun while farming. While in the tractor, he'll record videos of himself singing and dancing to songs he likes and send them to his wife Kristi, who also farms.

"It makes things interesting," he said. "Like I said, it gets kind or boring in there."

While he likes to have fun, Pflugmacher, the 2016 News-Gazette Farm Leader, has also immersed himself in recent years in the serious side of farming.

Since taking a leadership class about six years ago at the Champaign County Farm Bureau, he has been CCFB first vice president and chair of the CCFB legislative committee, taking trips to Springfield and Washington, D.C., and meeting with local and state politicians.

"I never thought I would be involved in politics," he said.

But he is now, and his peers said he's become a leader, especially on issues of water and irrigation.

"He's outstanding," said Lin Warfel, a fourth-generation farmer from Tolono and past Farm Leader. "When you first glance at Mark, that's because he's tall. But when you get to know Mark, you realize he's a really fine thinker, he listens very astutely, and he analyzes things well. And then he moves to take action."

How it began

Warfel called Pflugmacher a "fine example of the American farmer," and as someone who grew up helping his family on the farm, Pflugmacher said farming has always been a love of his.

However, growing up, he was nearly as enamored with becoming a pilot.

"It was either this or flying airplanes," he said. "I used to love planes, and I could name off every Air Force plane. As a little kid, you always dream of being a fireman or an aviator, like I did, or a farmer."

But "farming was my first love," he said, and "that's what I like to do, and that's what I always dreamed of and the thing I love the most."

He started farming early. Pflugmacher, 39, remembers racking hay when he was 6 or 7 years old. His neighbors had livestock he'd help feed, and his grandpa was a farmer with his uncle. After his uncle had some health issues when he was about 12 years old, his dad, William Ed Pflugmacher, became a full-time farmer.

"I can still remember riding in the tractors when I was really small, with my cousin and my uncle," Pflugmacher said. "It was just a good time to be around a lot of family."

When he was about 7 years old, his dad let him drive a tractor for the first time.

"I always wanted to drive, and he's like, 'No, you're too young,' " Pflugmacher said. "One day, I'm like 'Hey, I'm the one driving!' And he goes, 'Well, if you're this good, I don't need to be in here.' And he goes, 'You'll be just fine.' And I was."

While his mom and his uncle weren't too pleased, he said, "I think all farm kids grew up that way and had a love for driving tractors and a love for farming, and it's something that I always enjoyed."

Later, when he was about 16, he let his dad know he could plant a little straighter, something he's been particular about since making straight lines in his carpet as a little kid.

"He goes, 'If you think you can do a better job, then you get in there and drive it,' " Pflugmacher recalled. "So I was like, 'OK, I'll get in.' And I planted straighter rows, and I've been planting almost ever since."

(Pflugmacher now uses auto-steer and GPS technology to help him plant straight rows and to within an inch of where he planted the year prior.)

While at Armstrong-Potomac High School, he split his time between school, farming and basketball, though mostly between farming and basketball.

"That's when I started really helping out quite a bit (on the farm), and (my dad) used to get me out of school a little early," he said. "My teachers, I remember one, she said, 'You know, Mark would do a lot better once this farming's over.' "

During high school, he also became involved with FFA, working a 40-acre plot.

"My dad gave me a lot of opportunities, and he was renting a farm from an elderly couple," Pflugmacher said. "My dad said, 'You know, you need an FFA project. Why don't you go ahead and rent this farm.' "

Pflugmacher was given free rein to operate the farm.

"Without that experience, at an early age, I don't know if I would be where I'm at today," he said.

He joined the basketball team because it was during the farming off-season: winter.

"I didn't compete in a lot of other sports because they kinda messed with my love of farming. But basketball's a winter sport, and I really enjoyed it. I'm 6-8, so if you're 6-8 in high school in central Illinois, you're going to play basketball, whether you like it or not," Pflugmacher said. "I happened to be kinda decent at it."

He was decent enough at it to be recruited by a few smaller colleges, but after thinking long and hard about it, he decided not to play basketball in college, instead attending Parkland College.

"When you go to college, basketball is a full-time job, and I just love farming so much that I just couldn't give that up for college basketball," Pflugmacher said.

After two years at Parkland, where he received his associate's degree in agribusiness, his dad "basically turned over everything to me.

"He still was involved. He had his ground, and I had my ground, but I did all the book work for his ground," Pflugmacher said. "I made a lot of the decisions as far as seed and herbicide and stuff like that, when I was 20 years old. And not many people get the opportunity to do that."

Current operation

He now grows 1,300 acres of corn and soybeans, quite successfully. Last year, he came in second place in a soybean yield contest from Monsanto, with a yield of over 100 bushels an acre. (In Illinois that year, the average soybean yield was 56 bushels per acre.)

Pflugmacher said he tries to be profitable on his farm, "but yet, I want to do things the right way."

He also works a variety of side jobs, such as a trucking company and a custom spraying business.

And after marrying his wife 10 years ago, farming has become even more of a family tradition.

"My sisters own ground, we own ground, my wife and I own ground, and my brother-in-laws come out to help, and I've got a nephew that's close to my age. He loves coming out and helping," Pflugmacher said.

He and his wife both love farming and help each other out on the farm.

"We are both from farm families, that is one thing that we had in common when we first started dating," Kristi said. "He's my best friend. We have so much fun together."

Kristi said she wasn't surprised to learn that her husband is this year's Farm Leader, noting that he has an interest in politics and is always willing to help out.

"I wasn't surprised. He likes to really be involved. He loves politics," she said.

Pflugmacher himself was quite surprised.

"It's pretty humbling to be considered for this because I feel like I haven't really done a whole lot yet," he said. "This award goes to a lot of people that have done a lot for their communities, and I'm just, I feel like I'm starting out almost."

Leadership

Pflugmacher credits his involvement to that leadership class he took about six years ago, which Champaign County Farm Bureau Manager Brad Uken said helps CCFB build its bench for future leadership by teaching farmers about topics such as the political process and public speaking.

"I probably wouldn't be up for this award if it wasn't for that class," Pflugmacher said. "It really taught me a lot about who I should be and what I should stand for."

Pflugmacher is now a drainage commissioner for the Lower Big Slough, is on the CCFB water committee, is involved with the University of Illinois' Data-Intensive Farm Management project to reduce fertilizer runoff, and sat on the regional planning commission to protect the Mahomet Aquifer.

"(Water) is something that we deal with and I think we are going to deal with more and more in the future," he said. "The main thing is just to make sure we have that resource there and we can do everything we can to keep it around."

He also works to defend farmers from regulations that are seen as overly burdensome, such as the Waters of the United States rule.

"We gotta work hand-in-hand (with municipalities) to make sure that we are doing the right things," Pflugmacher said. "But we also want to make sure that, you know, we don't get restricted down so much that it is impossible to do our job."

Warfel's been impressed with Pflugmacher's open-mindedness.

"He'll give people a chance, people with opposing views. He'll listen very carefully and ask good questions, and then he'll try to meet people in the distance between them," Warfel said.

He's been able to do this when working with environmentalists on water issues, which impressed Warfel.

"Working with environmentalists is not an easy thing usually for farmers, but he worked really well with them, and actually, under his leadership, some things have been solved and other things are being worked on," Warfel said.

In his work with the Champaign County Farm Bureau, Uken said Pflugmacher "does his homework" on the issues and projects he tackles.

"When he gets involved in something, he really dedicates himself to that project or effort or the committee he serves on," Uken said. "If there's an issue, Mark's going to gather the information he feels he needs to make a good decision."

Warfel said Pflugmacher isn't afraid to tackle difficult issues. About four years ago, Pflugmacher led a committee to help bring CCFB in compliance with an agreement with the Illinois Farm Bureau, which owns Country Financial.

"Mark was the chair of a special committee to work that out, and he did, with a special attorney and with the legal department of the Illinois Farm Bureau and Country Companies over the period of two years," Warfel said. "That all got worked out very satisfactorily for CCFB and the other two parties. That was very challenging, but Mark just performed really well as chair of the committee."

For about five years, Pflugmacher was also the chair of the CCFB legislative committee, which meets 10 times a year and brings in local and state politicians to discuss agriculture-related issues.

While many of the topics are obviously agriculture-related, others aren't. They recently discussed the Champaign County Nursing Home with county board members and County Administrator Rick Snider, and whether to fund it with increased property taxes, a concern for farmers already worried about high property taxes.

"That gives us a voice," he said.

And having a voice is central to what makes Pflugmacher a leader.

"That's the reason why maybe I am up for this," he said. "Because I have had a voice here the last few years, and I've just tried to basically speak up, and out, and for, my neighbors."

