It's a celebration: Champaign Rotary turns 100

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Janice Bahr, past president of the Rotary Club of Champaign, greets members at check-in as she joins Tom Whooley, center, and Jeffrey Troxell in picking up their Rotary buttons before Monday's meeting at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign. Image

:In 1917, the United States declared war on Germany, Charlie Chaplin starred as The Tramp in “The Immigrant,” the Chicago White Sox won the World Series and the Champaign Rotary Club was born.

After a tornado devastated Mattoon that year — killing 80 people and destroying 500 homes — the new club coordinated a relief train carrying doctors, nurses, police officers, food, blankets, tents, clothing and medical supplies. It arrived hours after the tornado’s strike, the first of hundreds of humanitarian projects completed over the years by the club.

On Saturday, Champaign County’s first Rotary Club celebrates its 100th anniversary at a 6:30 p.m. banquet at the I Hotel and Conference Center. Here’s more, courtesy of staff writer Tim Mitchell:

— Jan Bahr, who served as the first woman president in 1992, and Jane Walsh are organizing the festivities.

— During dinner, Bill Malone, Peter Tomaras and Marlys Scarbrough will present intermittent slide shows featuring historical clips covering 25-year segments of Champaign Rotary history.

— Four singers from the Lyric Theatre under the direction of Julie Gunn will sing songs from different historical eras.

— Ken and Kimiko Gunji will be recognized for making a $25,000 contribution to Rotary International.

— Steve Carter will make a presentation on the club's donation of about $100,000 toward a new downtown plaza being planned in conjunction with the Champaign Park District and the city of Champaign.

— "The Champaign Rotary Club has been making a difference in our community for 100 years now, and I don't think that can be underestimated," Rotary District Governor Kevin Yonce said. "The club's foundation has made contributions to a tremendous number of different not-for-profits in town. They have been involved with international projects, and it's a bunch of really great individuals coming together in the spirit of service above self."