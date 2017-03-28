Officials seek tips on 2 men who robbed Danville gas station

DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating the armed robbery of a gas station early Monday morning.

Police responded at 1:43 a.m. Monday to the Circle K Gas Station in the 600 block of South Bowman Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. An employee told police that two men entered the business wearing ski masks and one was armed with a handgun.

The employee said the armed man pointed the handgun at him, demanded money from the register, which he opened, and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

The suspects left the business on foot and were last seen running southbound. There were no injuries reported during the robbery.

The suspects were described as a white male about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing all black clothing with a black ski mask and armed with a handgun. The second suspect was described as a white male about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, wearing dark clothing and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.