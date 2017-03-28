Police looking into string of armed robberies in C-U

Photo by: Niko Dugan/The News-Gazette A map of the four armed robberies that occurred between 11:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 10 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at four different stores in Champaign-Urbana. Imagery from Google Earth.

URBANA — Police are investigating four separate armed robberies within 24 hours in Champaign-Urbana and a trying to determine if any of them are related.

— A man entered Lindy Lu's Place, 202 W. University Ave., U, at 11:44 p.m. Saturday, armed with what appeared to be a semiautomatic handgun. He ordered a 27-year-old female employee into a closet and proceeded to steal cash from the business.

The armed robber, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark shoes, left the business before police could arrive.

— About a half-hour later, a man entered the Circle K, 1102 N. Prospect Ave., C, at 12:14 a.m. Sunday. He displayed a firearm and demanded that the clerk give him money from the register.

After the robber grabbed the money, he then confronted another person in the store before running out of the building. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

— About 8:45 a.m. Sunday, a man walked into Family Dollar, 1204 N. Market St., C, and displayed a weapon. The robber took cash and cigarettes, then left.

The robber was described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He had black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on his face. He was wearing a gray hoodie, black sweats and black-and-gray shoes.

— Finally, about 9:50 p.m. Sunday, a man entered the Circle K at 507 W. University Ave., U,, displayed a knife and demanded money from the 20-year-old female clerk. The robber took some money and left the building.

He was described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 150 pounds and was wearing a black leather jacket, gray sweater and black athletic pants.