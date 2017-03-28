Traffic stop nets drug charges for Champaign man
URBANA — A Champaign man is due back in court May 23 following his arrest during a traffic stop.
Robert Hunter, 67, who listed an address in the 1200 block of East Eureka Street , was charged on Monday with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Hunter's bond was set at $3,000.
According to a Champaign police report, officers pulled over Hunter in the 700 block of Bradley Avenue at 1:43 a.m. Monday for a vehicle violation.
A police dog that was brought to the scene alerted to the vehicle, so police searched it.
During the search, police found a bag containing a rock of suspected crack cocaine weighing 7.1 grams (0.25 ounces).
