Uni High addressing whooping cough cases

Questions for our Health Reporter? Ask them here

URBANA — University Laboratory High School is working closely with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District to contain a handful of whooping cough cases that began just before spring break.

“We think that we’ve had, as best as we can by comparing notes with the health department, five cases,” Jeff Walkington, the school’s director, said Tuesday.

Walkington said school officials became aware of the first case of the illness near the end of the week that began March 13, and learned of the fifth case this week.

In the last case the school learned about, he said, the health district was already aware of it, the student had already seen a physician and started had already antibiotic treatment.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a contagious bacterial illness spread through characteristic whoop-like coughing and sneezing. Protection from pertussis is available in combination vaccines for both children and adults.

Walkington said the public health district has provided information to the school on whooping cough/pertussis, including advice to families to see a doctor to be tested if students begin having symptoms, and that information has been shared with parents.

Students need to remain out of school for five days after they begin antibiotics, he said.

“We sent very detailed info home,” he said.