Urbana man gets 6 years for ammo, drugs, witness tampering

URBANA — An Urbana man who persuaded an ex-girlfriend to claim that the ammunition and drugs found in his house were hers has been sentenced to six years in prison.

In February, a jury convicted Elton Henderson, 40, who last lived in the 1100 block of Harding Drive, of possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and firearm ammunition and unlawful communication with a witness. The charges stemmed from a court-authorized search of his home on April 16, 2015, by Champaign police drug detectives, who found about 5 grams of cocaine and 4 grams of meth in the house. They also found more than three dozen rounds of ammunition.

As a convicted felon, Henderson is not allowed to have a gun or bullets.

After the initial charges were filed, Henderson's previous attorney filed an affidavit with the court asserting that he had spoken with Henderson's former girlfriend and that it was she who put the drugs and ammunition in the home of the convicted felon.

Assistant State's Attorney Troy Lozar later added the charge of unlawful communication with a witness against Henderson after the woman who signed the affidavit said it wasn't true. She testified that she felt pressured to do so, still cared for Henderson and that he paid her $500 to do it.

On Friday, Lozar sought 19 years in prison for Henderson, saying that Judge Tom Difanis needed to send a message to others who would consider trying to unduly influence a witness in a criminal prosecution.

Henderson's attorney, Brian Hiatt of Bourbonnais, sought a five-year sentence for Henderson, who has a son.

Difanis sentenced Henderson, who had a 2009 drug delivery conviction, to three years in prison on each of the drug and ammunition convictions, to be served at the same time. He also sentenced him to three years in prison for unlawful communication with a witness, to be served after the other sentences.