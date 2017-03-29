Burglary admission yields probation

URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to burgling a home in Urbana last year has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Micha Seymour, 28, of the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,816 for items taken on June 9 from a home in the 800 block of South Walnut Street.

Seymour had been charged in January with a more serious offense of residential burglary after a fingerprint lifted at the scene was found to match his. That charge was dismissed in return for his guilty plea to burglary before Judge Tom Difanis.

An Xbox 360 game and cash were among the items stolen.

Seymour was also sentenced to 28 days in jail but given credit for time already served.

Court records show he has prior convictions for trespass to residence, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of a controlled substance, resisting a peace officer and telephone harassment.