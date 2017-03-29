The Health Reporter Is In: March 29, 2017

Photo by: Centers for Disease Control/courtesy Lab testing

Q: Have there been any cases of the multi-drug-resistant infection C. auris in or around Champaign County?

A: The Candida auris, or C. auris, case count in Illinois is up to nine. But it’s difficult to say for sure where this fungal infection has occurred for two reasons.

With an official case count that low, the Illinois Department of Public Health doesn’t identify counties where they’re identified — though it has said none of documented nine were in East Central Illinois.

Secondly, Candida is a common infection type that labs don’t test for, unless they have a reason to — for example, patients aren’t responding to treatments, according to health departments.

For those who haven’t heard of the potentially deadly C. auris, it’s a drug-resistant fungal disease that can spread in hospitals and other health care settings, and it’s considered an emerging global threat.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes C. auris as a type of yeast that can enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body, causing invasive infections. It’s difficult to treat because it often doesn’t respond to commonly-used anti-fungal drugs.

It also needs specialized lab testing. Conventional lab tests can misidentify it, leading to misdiagnosis and a spread through health care settings, according to the CDC.

Patients identified as most at risk for this infection are those who have been in intensive care units for a long time or who have a central venous catheter placed in a large vein and have previously taken antibiotics or antifungal medications.

“Illinois is working with various partners, including the CDC, to conduct active surveillance, so the pathogen is more likely to be detected,” said state public health spokeswoman Melaney Arnold.

"Illinois is being proactive in identifying cases of concerning pathogens.”

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said active surveillance for C. auris is being done in the Chicago area, which means patients with Candida infections are being tested even without symptoms.

“They may not even be sick with it. They may not even have any symptoms but be colonized with it,” she said. “We know this is increasing in places, so they’re looking for it.”

This is part of Illinois’ “detect and protect” strategy, Pryde said.

“I can almost guarantee you, that any place that is looking for it would find it,” she said.

