Memorial Stadium burglary adds to man's sentence
URBANA — A Champaign man already serving a prison sentence for battering a child and stealing from a church that helped him has pleaded guilty to another offense.
James Pelham, 25, who last lived in the 100 block of West White Street, pleaded guilty last week to a single count of burglary and was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge.
He admitted that on Nov. 1, he entered administration offices at Memorial Stadium, used a hammer to break into a safe, and stole cash and electronics. Pelham had previously been employed at the stadium.
Two other counts of burglary alleging November thefts at State Farm Center and Memorial Stadium and two counts of possession of controlled substance for allegedly possessing prescription medication were dismissed. In December, Judge Tom Difanis sentenced Pelham to eight years in prison for aggravated battery to a child for shaking his girlfriend’s 2-month-old newborn so violently last July that the child suffered a head injury.
That prison sentence also covered a separate burglary conviction Pelham had received for stealing several hundred dollars in cash from the office and cash boxes at the Apostolic Life Church in Urbana during 2015.
