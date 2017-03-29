MTD board gives director 5-year deal with 2.75% raises

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board members Tuesday awarded MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt a five-year contract during which he will be awarded annual 2.75 percent pay raises.

Gnadt, who has worked at the MTD since 1995 and has been director since July 1, 2014, will be paid $158,000 for the year beginning July 1.

When he started as managing director in 2014, Gnadt was paid $135,000. His predecessor, Bill Volk, had a salary of $165,000 in his last year, but with deferred compensation made about $286,000 a year.

MTD board members approved the employment contract, which runs until June 30, 2022, unanimously.

"I'm very happy with the contract. I'm happy to have a five-year contract. It gives me a lot of freedom to continue to be passionate about the district and Champaign-Urbana," said Gnadt.

Although financial concerns are a major concern, Gnadt said there also are potential positive benefits ahead for the MTD. "The state of the state continues to be a constant concern that we battle. Federal funding also is a concern. The current administration's efforts to cut transit funding is a concern," he said. "And I'm very involved with those battles.

"But on the other side of things, we have some really exciting projects on the horizon, really exciting that I can't quite talk about yet, but they're really exciting. It's really good stuff for the community."

For months, board members have been briefed on projects including expansion of the Illinois Terminal in downtown Champaign and also a downtown Urbana transit facility.

Also Tuesday, MTD board members voted to rebid the demolition of two century-old buildings at 59 E. Chester St. and 207 S. Water St. in Champaign after bidders suggested the bid requirements were unclear. Gnadt was given board approval to resume the process without needing board approval as the buildings are considered unsafe and in need of quick razing. Gnadt said the demolition would occur by this summer.

Board members awarded several contracts, including one to replace the four boilers in the 17-year-old Illinois Terminal. Reliable Plumbing and Heating was awarded the contract for high efficiency condensing boilers for $132,984.

The board also OK'd a deal with First Bank & Trust of Paris to finance the purchase of 18 new buses and a $6 million operating line of credit in the event that state funding becomes even more uncertain.

Ridership continues to plunge on the MTD, Gnadt reported, with February's volume down almost 11 percent from a year earlier. Total ridership for the month was 1.37 million, the lowest level since 1.374 million in 2013.

Tuesday's MTD board meeting may have been the last one in the Illinois Terminal building. The April 26 meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Champaign City Council chambers.

MTD officials said they wanted to meet in the council chambers to make use of its state of the art broadcasting equipment to increase exposure and transparency.

Year to date ridership for the first eight months of this fiscal year is down almost 5 percent.

"It was a rough month for ridership with 70-degree weather and many days in the 60s so it was a beautiful February for biking and walking and that had an impact on ridership," Gnadt said. Lower gas prices also have had an effect, he said.

Nationally, Gnadt said, bus ridership is down almost 6 percent.