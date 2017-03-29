Murder charges dismissed; 7 years on gun charge

URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor dismissed murder charges against a Champaign man last week, citing a number of weaknesses with the case.

Instead, Shannen Campbell, 33, who last lived in the 1400 block of Queens Way, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of weapons by a felon in connection with the May 15 death of Stateman Hoff, 22, and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark, who negotiated the plea agreement with Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup. Campbell was given credit for 309 days already served.

Mr. Hoff of Champaign was gunned down outside a home in the 1000 block of North James Street in Champaign where a graduation party had been going on. A verbal argument turned physical, and shots were fired.

Another man, Duston Smith-Fonville, 24, was hit in the upper chest and shoulder but recovered from his injuries and is now charged in a different shooting at a home in north Champaign last November.

Smith-Fonville had eluded police between November and his arrest Jan. 24. He remains in the county jail awaiting trial in his own case.

Champaign police said Mr. Hoff also had a gun.

"Our assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of the case, the credibility issues and the level of cooperation we were receiving from the witnesses as we prepared for trial led us to conclude that this resolution was the appropriate outcome for this matter and the only way to ensure Shannen Campbell would be held accountable in some way for his actions," State's Attorney Julia Rietz said.

Besides the murder charges, Clark also dismissed charges alleging Campbell was an armed habitual criminal and aggravated battery with a weapon for allegedly shooting Smith-Fonville.

Court records show Campbell has prior convictions for home invasion, delivery of a controlled substance, attempted delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

In November, a jury acquitted Campbell of being an armed habitual criminal in connection with his arrest May 17 at a house in the 600 block of West Beardsley Avenue in Champaign.

Police were watching the home for Campbell and another man wanted in a separate shooting when five men emerged from the home, tossing guns and heroin as they ran.