Probation violation brings prison for sex offender

URBANA — An Urbana man who violated his probation for a sex crime by being in the presence of a child has been resentenced to six years in prison.

Teddy G. Sample, 27, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Eastern Avenue, was serving a sentence of four years of probation for aggravated criminal sexual abuse after pleading guilty in December 2015 to molesting a girl under the age of 13 at a home in Urbana in June 2015.

At the time, a more serious sex charge and a separate case of unlawful use of a credit card and theft were dismissed as part of his plea.

Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton said in February, Sample failed to advise authorities of a change of address. When his probation officer located him on Feb. 21, there was a 6-year-old child in the house with him and another adult female. The child was not harmed, Clifton said, but Sample is not allowed to be around children as a condition of his probation.

Judge Tom Difanis resentenced Sample on Wednesday to six years in prison, which is what Clifton recommended. Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum sought a community-based sentence.

Sample had prior convictions for driving under suspension, criminal trespass to residence, theft and unlawful garbage dumping, Clifton said.