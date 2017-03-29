Teacher of the Week: Julie Bequette

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Julie Bequette speaks German to students learning the language from her Tuesday at Urbana High School.

This week, meet Julie Bequette, a German teacher at Urbana High School who says her instruction style is unique, just like the language she teaches.

"There are not many German teachers in this community, but Urbana High School and the school district have remained committed to offering a broad choice of foreign-language options for students. We have a wonderfully diverse and multicultural student population," she said.

What do your students like most about you? I think they would say that I am friendly and upbeat, and that I care about them.

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention? I like to be weird and offbeat when I can, and I always try to bring humor into the classroom.

Three items you have on your desk? My laptop, a big glass of water and good Kleenexes.

Teaching supply you can't live without? My brand new whiteboard that I received through Donors Choose.

One of my favorite teachers growing up was: My own high school German teacher in Quincy: Herr Stiegemeier.

Favorite hobby? Traveling, running/exercising and reading.

Tell me about a lesson plan you're most proud of: I like to bring in older historical pieces like poems that can seem dark and kind of creepy, but connect them to familiar concepts that students can recognize from today. Like the 19th century poem "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" is just Mickey Mouse in Disney's "Fantasia." I also like to pair texts with music. I also like to look at current-events articles from other countries and ask the students to think about the issues from their own perspective.

Subject/topic you enjoy teaching the most? All of my classes are German classes. Each level has aspects that I love teaching.

What's the best part of your job? What's the most difficult part? The students are clearly the very best part of my job. They are smart, motivated, fun-loving, inquisitive and caring. I look forward to seeing them every day. I also love leading trips with students to Europe every other summer. The most difficult part of my job is trying to build a strong, challenging curriculum despite school budget constraints and financial cutbacks.

Social media you use most often? I stay in touch with friends and family on Facebook.

What's your classroom pet peeve? When students bring in big, sugary or frothy drinks that inevitably get spilled on the carpet.

If you could visit any country in the world, where would you go? I would love to visit Egypt or Australia.

Latest you've stayed at school working? I admit, I don't stay late. I don't think that is necessary to be a good teacher. My family is important, too.

What does your morning routine look like? I walk the dog, have a cup of coffee with breakfast and see my kids off to school before I leave.

Where did you go to college and why did you decided to get into education? I went to Illinois State University. Their teaching preparation is excellent. I knew I wanted to study German, and I enjoyed the teaching aspect of it the most.

What's the best day of the week? I like Thursdays. It's practically Friday, so it feels like the weekend is on the way.

My favorite song is ... I don't have one! It changes all the time. But, my favorite movie is easily "It's a Wonderful Life."

I'm always texting: I am not an avid texter; it is just out of necessity.

If I could get free tickets to a concert it would be to see: Bruno Mars. That guy is all talent.

One item on my bucket list is ... to go to Hawaii and Alaska.