Two hurt when utility vehicle flips over
HOMER — Two off-duty Urbana police officers were injured Wednesday afternoon when the utility vehicle they were on flipped over.
Champaign County sheriff's Sgt. Dan Coile said Darrin McCartney and Jason Norton were moving a load of wood out of a barn on property north of Homer at 12:25 p.m.
Coile said McCartney was driving a utility vehicle with a trailer on back and that the load became unbalanced. The vehicle flipped, pinning McCartney underneath briefly.
Both he and Norton received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment.
