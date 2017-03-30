2 Champaign men charged over gun in car

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Lawrence Lewis Image

URBANA — Two Champaign men who were in a car in which police found a loaded gun have been criminally charged.

Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said officers got a tip just before 7 p.m. Wednesday that two men with handguns were at a convenience store on Bloomington Road.

The caller gave a description of the car and police spotted it after it left.

When the car pulled into a driveway in the 400 block of West Eureka Street, passenger Devonte McCormick, 19, of the 1700 block of Valley Road got out and ran around a house. He was caught by Champaign police.

The driver of the car, Lawrence Paul Lewis, 24, of the 1600 block of Sheffield Road, allegedly ignored commands by police to stay in the car and put his hands up.

He got out of the car and continued to ignore the officer's commands to get on the ground. Lewis was eventually arrested when other officers arrived to help.

In the car, police found a 9 mm pistol, loaded with 19 rounds, on the rear passenger floorboard where McCormick had exited.

Lewis, who had three prior drug-related convictions and one for aggravated unlawful use of weapon, was charged with being an armed habitual criminal and resisting a peace officer. If convicted of the more serious charge, he could be sentenced to between six and 30 years in prison. Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $10,000 and told him to be back in court May 9.

McCormick was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony. He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and theft in connection with an incident with a Champaign woman that allegedly happened March 20. He's being held on a total of $23,000 bond and is supposed to be back in court May 9.