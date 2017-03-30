Danville mayor offers 'Plan C' for budget with across-the-board cuts

DANVILLE — Less than five weeks before the new budget year begins, Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer rolled out the "Plan C" version of the city's proposed spending plan, and it contains across-the-board cuts in all departments to create a balanced budget.

It means the loss of about seven full-time positions, including two police officers, in addition to 20 auxiliary positions and yet-to-be-determined fire department cuts.

The department's assistant chiefs, along with Jerry Sparks, president of the firefighters' union, met with city administrators Wednesday to discuss cuts in that department.

Eisenhauer said they had an "excellent discussion" and will be meeting again this week but would not disclose details of their talks.

Sparks said he would characterize the discussion as "constructive."

"We are pleased a civil discourse has been opened," said Sparks, who added that he's certain a second meeting will be forthcoming quickly.

Earlier this month, the proposed "Plan B" included cutting 16 firefighters, creating a new stormwater fee to fund projects across the city and an increase in the public safety fee, a monthly charge to residences and businesses, which generates revenue to partially cover pensions for police and firefighters.

The city's fire pension costs are increasing $603,513 next fiscal year, which begins May 1, and the police pension costs are increasing $398,952, according to city officials. Those increasing costs made a difficult budget process along with declining revenues in the current fiscal year.

But last week, aldermen overwhelmingly voted down the stormwater fee in "Plan B," narrowly approved the public safety fee increase, and it wasn't clear how much support there was among aldermen for downsizing the fire department from 42 firefighters to 26.

So, city administrators went back to the calculator, and Eisenhauer presented "Plan C" to aldermen Tuesday night. It includes cuts in every city department, and a public hearing on the proposed spending plan will be Tuesday night. The council will take a final vote later next month.

Highlights of the plan:

— Public affairs department: Cut full-time human resources manager.

— Public works department: In the streets division, cut the auxiliary (part-time seasonal help) workers budget by $5,000, snow and ice control by $100,000, and in the parks division, cut 17 auxiliary workers, which will affect mowing and beautification efforts, special event setup in the summer and more.

— Engineering and urban services department: Will not fill an engineer's position and a planning technician post and the Danville Area Transportation director's position will be absorbed by an existing employee.

— Police department: A police officer vacancy will not be filled and another vacancy from a retirement later this year will not be filled. Friendly Town, an area in Lincoln Park that teaches children traffic, bicycle, pedestrian and personal safety, will not operate this summer.

— Fire department: City and fire officials met Wednesday to discuss cuts in that department.