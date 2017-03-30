Illinois American Water acquires Sadorus' system

Photo by: The News-Gazette The village of Sadorus' water system has been acquired by Illinois American Water.

SADORUS — Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk announced Thursday that the company had acquired the Sadorus village water system.

The purchase of the system adds about 185 customers to Illinois American Water's customer base in the Champaign County district and serves a population of nearly 400 residents, according to Karen Cotton, manager of external affairs for the company.

The Sadorus Village Board voted in favor of the $240,000 sale one year ago, and the Illinois Commerce Commission approved it on Feb. 1.

Illinois American Water said it will invest about $1.2 million to address current issues with the system, including low pressure, discoloration, taste and odor.

Cotton said Illinois American Water's investment includes installing 2 miles of water main to connect the village to the existing Champaign County water system.

In addition, undersized and outdated water mains in Sadorus will be upgraded and over 20 new fire hydrants will be installed, she said.