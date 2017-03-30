Man charged with stealing canned air to 'huff'

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Scott Harper Jr.

URBANA — A Seymour man who allegedly stole cans of compressed air from a retailer to inhale to get high has been criminally charged.

Scott Harper Jr., 26, was charged Thursday with theft with a prior retail theft conviction following his arrest Wednesday evening by Urbana police in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart store at 100 High Cross Road.

Sgt. Harley Rutledge said store employees summoned police to look for a man who had allegedly shoplifted a four-pack of "Ultra Duster" canned air, commonly used to clean computer keyboards. Officers were given a description of the man and the car he got in.

Patrol officers found Harper in his car in the parking lot just before 6 p.m. He appeared to be intoxicated, had difficulty standing, had slurred speech and was wearing pajama pants, Rutledge said.

In the car, officers could see about 30 cans of compressed air in the front and back seats. After initially denying having taken the canned air, Harper told the officers he stole it to "huff" it and that he was struggling with an addiction to that practice.

Champaign police also found Harper on Sunday in the parking lot of the Meijer store, 2401 N. Prospect Ave. He was found "huffing" that day and police found at least six cans of Ultra Duster in his car. He admitted he had been inhaling enough to pass out.

Inhaling vapors from pressurized containers can produce a brief intense intoxicating effect. Long-term, the practice can cause brain damage.

On Sunday, police gave him a notice to appear in court next month; but in the wake of his arrest Wednesday by Urbana police, the state's attorney's office filed the single felony count against Harper. Use of intoxicating compounds is a less serious misdemeanor offense.

If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison. Court records show he has prior convictions for domestic battery, retail theft, violation of bail bond and traffic convictions.