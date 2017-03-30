Robert Mock: 'I'm a Tiger for life'

Photo by: Mark Cornelison Dr. Robert Mock, shown July 23, 2015, in Lexington, Ky. Image

URBANA — As an Urbana High School student, it meant a lot to have Mr. Willie Summerville on your side.

As an adult, it meant even more, according to Robert Mock, a 1984 graduate of Urbana who will be named a distinguished alumnus this weekend by the Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation.

Shortly after hearing the news of his late mentor's passing, Mock found out he was the recipient of an award from the foundation this spring. And it was Mr. Summerville — along with another nomination from Renee Romano, the University of Illinois' vice chancellor for student affairs — who threw his name in the hat for the recognition.

As the captain of his basketball team — a team that won two Big 12 conference championships over his four years in high school — a member of the National Honor Society and a saxophone player in the concert and marching band at Urbana High, Mock says he was the type of student who didn't "fit into people's boxes." He said Mr. Summerville saw that in him early on.

"He was very instrumental in my life," he said. "We both attended Brookens Junior High before it became Urbana Middle School and the high school. I'm one of the few that did both, and so is he. While he was a chorus person and I was in the band, I got the chance to build a strong relationship with him over the years."

Grateful for the nomination from one of his lifelong mentors, Mock is excited about the award, but is most excited to be visiting his hometown this weekend to catch up with his friends and family — his parents still live in his childhood home in Urbana.

While he tries to visit at least once a year, Mock hasn't lived in Urbana since he graduated from high school and has since lived all across the country, working in several industries over the years.

After high school, he attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and earned a degree in industrial engineering, as well as a minor in math and physics. He got a job as the quality-control manager at PepsiCo. in St. Louis upon graduation and then went on to build a plant for Illinois Tool Works in Arkansas.

After leaving that job, he moved into higher education. In the past 22 years, he has worked at five universities and has earned a master's degree in interpersonal and organizational communication as well as a doctorate in higher-education administration.

Mock took an eight-year hiatus from working in higher education after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. That following February, he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard, where he became an officer and worked as a hospital administrator in the military. He received an honorable discharge in 2010 and departed as a captain.

He went on to work as the vice president at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, and in 2015, he accepted his current job, the president of Johnson and Wales University's Charlotte, N.C., campus. Mock also owns his own professional consulting firm, RBM and Associates.

The large variety of work experience and educational background Mock has earned throughout the course of his life has been very intentional, he says.

"I tried to make myself recession-proof," he said. "I have three different degrees in three very different areas— a bachelor's in industrial engineering, a master's in interpersonal communication and a doctorate in higher education. Plus, my military background. It all has put me in a position where regardless of what's going on in any industry, I wanted to be fluid, so if one thing goes differently, then I can move on to the other passion."

And while he has lived in five different states, Mock says he will always call Urbana home.

"I'm a Tiger for life," he said, adding he's still a little salty about the fact that both his father and his uncle — Michael Mock and Gerald Mock — are members of the Urbana High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and he isn't.

"In my family, if you can't play basketball, you can't get dinner. There's a long line of Tiger players in our family, but my dad and my uncle, they never won as many games as I did," he said, laughing. "I won significantly more."

Mock says he's honored that the local schools foundation has chosen to recognize him and his accomplishments. He said he hopes the award brings some attention to the people who have influenced him over the years.

"I'm proud of the time I spent in Urbana and the people who packed my parachute in life. A lot of those people are right there in that city, and the roots of what happened to me as a young child have impacted me positively throughout the course of my life," he said. "I'm honored. I may be the one receiving it, but there are many people who contributed to my life."

As he prepares to travel to Urbana this weekend, Mock says he has two things he wants to do right when he gets into town: go over his acceptance speech and order a Papa Del's pizza.

"I do this every time I come home. As soon as the plane lands and I get the signal that I can use my cellphone, I call Papa Del's to place my order immediately, which is always the veggie lover's pizza, and I pick it up on my way home," he said.