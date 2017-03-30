UPDATED: severe thunderstorm warning issued

New 4:38 p.m.



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Vermilion County until 5 p.m.



New 3:57 p.m.



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Northwestern Edgar County, Vermilion County, and Southeastern Champaign County until 4:30 p.m.



New 3:27 p.m.:



A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Northeastern Moultrie County, Piatt County, Champaign County, and Douglas County until 4 p.m.



The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of East Central Illinois except Ford and Iroquois counties until 8 p.m. Thursday.



Some of the rain storms Thursday afternoon and evening could bring hail and high winds. So you should monitor the conditions and take shelter if necessary.