1 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH — One person was hospitalized following a four-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in rural St. Joseph.

According to a state police report, the driver of an eastbound gray car stopped in the middle of U.S. 150 about a half mile east of Old Police Park Road at 1:57 p.m., causing the driver of a Lincoln Continental, Dennis L. Harshbarger, 73, of Sidney, to slam on his brakes and stop. Harshbarger had one passenger in his vehicle, Shirley F. Harshbarger, 71, of Sidney.

A Toyota Camry driven by Robin R. Poof, 25, of St. Joseph, was unable to stop in time. Her vehicle hit Harshbarger's vehicle in the rear, causing it to spin.

Meanwhile, Poof's car continued to move east in the westbound lane and hit a westbound Dodge Ram driven by John E. Camp, 69, of Potomac. Meanwhile the gray car drove off. Police had no information on the driver of that car.

Poof was injured in the crash. She was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, which had no information on her condition on Thursday night.

No tickets had been issued late Thursday afternoon.