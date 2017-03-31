Election 2017: Four vying to be Champaign council's District 5 rep

CHAMPAIGN — With varying backgrounds in business and education, the candidates for city council's District 5 seat are hoping to woo constituents before next week's election.

On April 4, voters will choose between Vanna Pianfetti, Brian Ames, Debra Shelton Medlyn and Angela M. Slates, who didn't respond to interview inquiries before deadline.

Pianfetti, Ames and Medlyn are newcomers vying for the seat left open by incumbent Paul Faraci, who is running unopposed for City of Champaign Township assessor.

A professional development coordinator for the Illini Cloud non-profit cooperative, Pianfetti has been in Champaign for around 25 years. She received her bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Illinois and was the assistant dean for UI's College of Education for around 20 years. She has also worked with the Illinois State Board of Education.

To accomplish her goals for the city, Pianfetti said, the council should start by fostering strategic economic development and bringing new jobs to the area.

"That would grow diverse hiring practices and ... bring UI graduates here or those in the trades," Pianfetti said. "It also means more people will want to buy homes here and they'll start wanting to shop local, start raising families, making school opportunities, etc."

Pianfetti notes her current job and background in administration as qualifications for the position.

"I can take different perspectives and ideas and think through them critically and see what would be the best in the short and long term," Pianfetti said. "I know how to look at resources needing to be spent across all areas, and when you make one decision it impacts all areas."

A 16-year Champaign resident, Ames is a sales manager at the Altria Group Distribution Co. He's been on the Neighborhood Services Advisory Board for the past two years, and he's the Ironwood Homeowners Association president.

If elected, the top priority for Ames is also one of his motivators for running. He wants to work with the city, township and Illinois Department of Transportation to quicken the process of replacing Kirby Avenue's bridge, which will soon be accompanied by a new Judah Christian High School and the Carle at the Fields office complex.

"I know we've made some small safety steps, but I'd like to sit down with IDOT leaders so they fully understand the growth here," Ames said. "This bridge is the busiest and most unsafe because of the arch that it has and that you can't see the other side."

With his professional and neighborhood services experience, Ames said he's ready to tackle the council spot.

"If you're going to be a great leader you have to be a great listener first," Ames said. "That's what I do for my everyday job and with homeowners associations to help them solve some of their problems."

Like Ames, Medlyn said the Kirby Avenue bridge helped inspire her to run. After coming to Champaign in the 1970s, Medlyn is retired but works part time as a UI human development and family studies instructor.

Improved communication is the main goal for Medlyn's work, if elected. She said she wants to improve channels between council and homeowners' associations, neighborhood organizations and general residents.

"When I asked constituents what their main concerns were, time and time again it was concerns of having things enacted before they knew about them, and therefore, they didn't have the chance for input," Medlyn said.

With her self-described soft but assertive demeanor, Medlyn said she can fill the open seat.

"I'm a real person with real issues and I have strong compassion," Medlyn said. "I'm an active listener, good communicator and ... I have experience with diversity from working with both children and families and learning their different cultures."