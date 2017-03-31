Fresh Thyme coming to C-U

Tom's Mailbag goes live at 2 p.m. (submit questions here). A preview of today's give-and-take:

“For years now Champaign has been mentioned by Fresh Thyme Farmers Market as a likely place for future expansion. Is there any evidence that we might see one open here in the next couple of years?”

Fresh Thyme will be coming to Champaign-Urbana in 2018, said Justin Haasch, the director of real estate at Fresh Thyme.

“That is all of the information we have now, and I know it’s not much,” said Fresh Thyme spokesperson Neda Bencun.

Meijer Inc. is the majority owner of Fresh Thyme.

Downers Grove-based Fresh Thyme plans to open a store in Bloomington in May at an old Cub Foods store.

Its nearest stores other stores are in Indiana: Terre Haute, Lafayette and Indianapolis, and in Joliet, Naperville and Fairview Heights.

Three years ago the company’s CEO, Chris Sherrell, said he was looking at the Champaign market.

“We’re targeting the Midwest, the Minneapolis/St. Paul area down through Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Madison — and then Chicago and some suburbs and other Illinois cities, such as Champaign, and then over to St. Louis,” Sherrell said. “We’ll kind of go around the lake into Indianapolis and then over into Ohio, in cities such as Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, Cincinnati. The estimation is 15 to 18 in Chicago, eight to 12 in Minneapolis, six to eight in St. Louis, maybe 10 in Ohio.”

