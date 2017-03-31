Sound problems cut short Frampton show

CHAMPAIGN — "Frampton Comes Alive" meant live with no amps Thursday night.

Sound glitches cut short Peter Frampton's show at the Virginia Theatre, but his audience will get a second go-around.

Frampton promised tickets will be honored, and executive director Steven Bentz confirmed that this morning.

"We don't have a date confirmed yet, and we hope to have more information on that very shortly," Bentz said. "Absolutely, everybody in attendance will receive a new ticket in the same position. It's something the artist supports."

The problem was with the touring sound system, he said. "They are still doing diagnostics on all the fiber optics," he added.

On Twitter, Frampton wrote "Thank U Champaign, IL THE most frustrating situation I have ever had. You're understanding last night was the saving grace. Back v soon!!!!!"

Audience members were impressed with Frampton's professionalism on the acoustic music night.

Concertgoer Carol Timms said, "He was great."

"He said he was a perfectionist and couldn't deliver the show he wanted to with the squealing feedback. He played two songs with no mike or amps," Timms said.

Bentz called the last couple of songs "a campfire singalong."

Another fan, Joseph Murphy, said there was more than one sound failure that Frampton tried to cope with.

"After the second glitch, they went completely acoustic," he said. "There were probably three or four songs before the first glitch and I'm not sure he played an entire song before the second. Then he played a couple old songs with no miking on. 'Show Me The Way' was a singalong."

Bentz said the fans coped as well.

"The audience was so completely with him," he said.