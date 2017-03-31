State grants permits for hog facilities near Fithian

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Gabe Shepherd with hogs at his hog farm on his parents' property near Fithian on Thursday, March 2, 2017. Gabe is a lifelong, third-generation hog farmer and a grain farmer, who is one of two landowners selling some of his farm ground north of Fithian to Parks Livestock. Other Related Content For some, it's hardly hog heaven

FITHIAN — The Illinois Department of Agriculture has granted permits to Parks Livestock to build two hog finishing facilities north of Fithian to the dismay of some residents in the area.

Rebecca Clark, spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said on Friday that the agency has granted both permits. It was the final day for state ag officials to make a decision on the permits.

Parks Livestock plans to build two hog-finishing facilities — one 1.5 miles north of Fithian and the other 2.9 miles northwest of Fithian. Each would house up to 8,400 hogs.

The decision came as no surprise to Stan Johnson of rural Fithian, who spearheaded an effort in December to get 75 signatures on a petition triggering the agriculture department to hold public hearings on the permits. More than 200 people attended the hearings in January and more than a dozen Fithian-area residents spoke out against Parks' plans.

"It's a total injustice, what's going on ... We tried," said Johnson, whose house is half a mile north of one of the sites and 1 mile east of the other. He has many issues with the plans, including concerns that foul odors will affect his property, manure will contaminate local waterways and local property values will be negatively affected. He said multiple property owners in the area have already had potential sales fall through as a result.

According to Parks officials, each facility will have an 8-foot-deep concrete well below the buildings that will hold up to 12-14 months of animal waste. The sites are designed to direct rainfall away from the waste-holding areas that would be emptied at least once a year. The manure will be used to fertilize farm fields in the area by injecting the waste several inches into the ground.

In February, the Fithian Village Board passed a resolution against construction of the Parks facilities, and the village board in nearby Muncie did the same in March. And citizens in the area opposed to the facilities, organized a group, Stand Up Vermilion County, which has a website detailing concerns and proposing changes in state laws and regulations.

Earlier this week, some Fithian-area residents joined state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, when he unveiled a package of legislation that would make changes to the regulations governing Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations, like those to be built near Fithian.

The four proposed bills seek multiple changes in current laws, including extending the amount of time the public has to request hearings, requiring additional permits to expand existing operations, requiring all facilities to register with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and requiring waste-management plans to be filed before facilities are built.

Lisa Powell, a Fithian village board member, said residents are hoping that this proposed legislation is passed and some are planning to return to Springfield next week to support these measures.

"Our hands are tied," she said, referring to the situation currently. "We are very sad."

Johnson said he is pursuing possible litigation against Parks Livestock. He said he's been talking with other rural residents in the area and an attorney about possible litigation in regard to negative impact on property values.

"I don't know what's going on Fithian, but out here in the countryside, it's already costing real-estate deals," said Johnson, adding that he may also pursue litigation in regard to odors under nuisance laws, depending what he experiences on his property once the facilities are operating. "That will take some time."

Meanwhile, construction recently finished on an almost identical hog facility farther north in Vermilion County, and state livestock representatives are inviting the public to tour the site before it begins production.

The facility will house up to 8,200 hogs in two buildings on property owned by Carl and Jody Clark, 9 miles west of Rossville and 5 miles north of Armstrong.

The Illinois Livestock Development Group — a coalition of Illinois ag groups committed to expanding and growing the livestock industry — along with the Illinois Pork Producers Association, is coordinating the public open house at that newly built facility, set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 5586 East 3550 North Road in Vermilion County.

The public can "see the latest products and technologies for swine care and environmental stewardship," according to organizers, and visitors can also tour the two 4,100-head, wean-to-finish barns during the open house that will include free pork sandwiches and refreshments.