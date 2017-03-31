Tom's #Mailbag, March 31, 2017

Questions for Tom? Submit them here

Welcome back to the mailbag after a spring break that was not in Florida, Arizona or Padre Island.

We hit the magic 20 number this week; 20 questions asked and answered about such things as a new grocery store headed to C-U next year, a new restaurant in Urbana, an old restaurant in Urbana, whether criminal fines really get paid, the Cracked food truck, Jimmy John's, where treated wastewater ends up, Garth Brooks tickets, long freight trains north of Champaign, four highway-related questions and much more.

Fresh Thyme, Aldi and Trader Joe's

"Your recent answer about Trader Joe's prompts me to ask something similar. For years now Champaign has been mentioned by Fresh Thyme Farmers Market as a likely place for future expansion. (See, for example, http://www.newhope.com/news-amp-analysis/fresh-thyme-farmers-market-chain-debut-chicago-suburb).

"Fresh Thyme is rapidly growing and, in my mind, is even superior to Trader Joe's because it carries all your grocery needs in one stop. I am working in Terre Haute this winter and find that shopping at Fresh Thyme on my way home to Champaign is a better option than any offered at home.

"Given that they explicitly mention C-U so often, is there any evidence that we might see one open here in the next couple of years?"

and

"All those moaning about Trader Joe's should check out the Aldi. They are owned by the same company. Champaign store has been completely remodeled the Urbana store is never crowded and though there aren't near as many choices as TJ's there are lots of unique food items. So better than the 1980s. Like one of my daughters said, there are lots more high-end autos in the parking lot than there used to be."

Fresh Thyme will be coming to Champaign-Urbana in 2018, said Justin Haasch, the director of real estate at Fresh Thyme.

"That is all of the information we have now, and I know it's not much," said Fresh Thyme spokesperson Neda Bencun.

Meijer Inc. is the majority owner of Fresh Thyme.

Downers Grove-based Fresh Thyme plans to open a store in Bloomington in May at an old Cub Foods store.

Its nearest stores other stores are in Indiana: Terre Haute, Lafayette and Indianapolis, and in Joliet, Naperville and Fairview Heights.

Three years ago the company's CEO, Chris Sherrell, said he was looking at the Champaign market.

"We're targeting the Midwest, the Minneapolis/St. Paul area down through Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Madison — and then Chicago and some suburbs and other Illinois cities, such as Champaign, and then over to St. Louis," Sherrell said. "We'll kind of go around the lake into Indianapolis and then over into Ohio, in cities such as Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, Cincinnati. The estimation is 15 to 18 in Chicago, eight to 12 in Minneapolis, six to eight in St. Louis, maybe 10 in Ohio."

Fines paid?

"I see in the reports regarding crimes committed and offenders sentenced that their sentences often times include a fine, court costs, and restitution payment to the victim. Do these assigned penalties ever get paid and is there anyone assigned to ensure the payment?"

Champaign County Circuit Court Clerk Katie Blakeman provided a thorough reply to your question.

In short most fines are paid in full. And there are methods to ensure the payment of these fines and court costs.

Here's Blakeman's response:

"In most cases, defendants are ordered to pay their fine and court costs within 180 days of sentencing. The judge has the sole authority to determine the due date. Once that date has passed, a number of things may happen," she said. "Ninety days following the due date, a person's case may be sent to collections. Additional collection fees are then added. In traffic cases, notification is sent to the Secretary of State.

"This is required by Illinois law, and may prevent a person from renewing his or her driver's license. If payment of fines, fees and restitution are considered a condition of court supervision, he or she may have court supervision revoked for non-payment. When a person posts bond in order to be released from jail, his or her bond may be ordered forfeited to pay court fines and fees.

"Champaign County also participates in the Illinois State Comptroller's Local Debt Recovery program, which can intercept Illinois tax returns, lottery winnings, state contracts, or state employee wages for unpaid court fines and fees."

She provided a chart that shows that 63 percent of cases were paid in full last year.

Traffic offenses have the highest paid in full rate (77 percent) while felony cases (20 percent) have the lowest.

Garth Brooks tickets

"The State Farm Center website does not show any tickets for the Garth Brooks concerts available for sale. Are all four shows officially sold out? Is there any chance a fifth concert will be added, possibly on Thursday?"

No more Garth shows will be added, said State Farm Center Director Kevin Ullestad.

As of last Monday he said there were just a few "singles" tickets left.

New Urbana restaurant

"Hey Tom, I saw in Sunday's newspaper that a permit was issued for construction at 106 E. University Ave., Urbana. Any idea what will be built there?"

and

"Just wondering what restaurant is being built next to Jimmy John's on University in Urbana at Five Points?"

The $750,000 permit issued to Restaurant Specialities Inc. is for a Panda Express restaurant, according to Urbana Community Development Director Libby Tyler.

"It is anticipated the construction will begin very soon with a goal of opening this summer," she said.

Where treated wastewater goes

"C-U is so blessed to have plentiful clean, potable water. Where does the wastewater go after it has been treated? Does it go back to replenish the aquifer?"

Most rainwater and treated wastewater goes into local creeks and rivers, said Rick Manner, executive director of the Urbana-Champaign Sanitary District.

"Wastewater from homes and businesses in town travels in sanitary sewers to one of two sewage treatment plants owned by the Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District," he said. "All of Urbana and most what was in Champaign prior to 1960 is connected to sanitary sewers that move the sewage to the UCSD Northeast Plant at 1100 E. University, Urbana (behind AMBUCS Park). There it is treated, before the treated wastewater goes into the Saline Branch, which feeds the Salt Fork and the Ohio River.

"The rest of Champaign, all of Savoy, and all of Bondville have sanitary sewers that are connected to the UCSD Southwest Plant. That plant is located at Windsor and Rising roads in Champaign. The treated water from that facility goes into the Copper Slough, which feeds the Kaskaskia River and the Mississippi River.

"A fraction of all rainwater and surface waters replenishes the aquifers beneath them by percolating into the soil. That rate of replenishment is proportional to the amount of sand in the soil. Soils that have much more clay than sand, like what we have a lot of around here, tends to resist movement of water through it. In addition, because the twin cities lie near the south edge of the Mahomet Aquifer and local creeks flowing generally to the south, the water from here has only a small chance of percolating back into the Mahomet Aquifer."

Cracked food trucks

"Now that Cracked is opening a brick & mortar store in Campustown on Green Street what are their plans for both of their food trucks? One of these could be located downtown daily and on weekend evenings. Unless there is something I am missing pertaining to city permits or regulations, I do not understand why there are not more food trucks located downtown."

The food trucks will remain in operation, said Cracked owner Daniel Krause. One will be at Mathews & Springfield from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The second will be at Goodwin & Oregon from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cracked also will be at the Urbana Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings when it reopens.

IDOT sign changes

"In the past month or so, I've noticed IDOT replacing some guide signs on I-74, for example, the one just east of the Ogden exit for the upcoming Rankin Fithian exit, as well as a few more eastbound on the way to Danville. They've not just replaced the signs, either, as it looks like they've poured new concrete anchors for them. The old signs didn't look like they needed to be replaced, but I suspect that there may have been an update to signage guidelines that warranted sign replacement. I haven't been able to find any information on IDOT's website — any idea on why they're replacing seemingly intact signs with no obvious changes?"

Over time roadway signs lose the reflectivity that makes them visible at night, said IDOT District 5 Operations Engineer Dave Speicher. To combat the problem, the department tries to replace signs on a regular cycle. The signs on I-74 in Vermilion County are currently being replaced as part of this program.

Monticello Road intersection

"What makes the intersection at U.S. 45 and Monticello Road so special that no one can make a left hand turn onto Monticello road when heading north on 45? If you continue north to Airport Road on 45, there are no restrictions on making left-hand turns. The timing of this light at 45 and Monticello Road can be rather frustrating when there aren't even any cars around."

This issue is related to changing policies over time, said Speicher. For high speed rural intersections on divided highways the current design standard is to provide a 'protected left turn phase' — this is what is occurring at Monticello Road. The signals at Airport Road have not been upgraded to this standard yet, he said.

When the signals at Airport Road are upgraded or if we start to see an operations problem, the "protected left turn phase" will be added at this intersection, Speicher said.

Big rig escort

"Noticed state cops escorting three giant propellers to go on wind turbine down the interstate. Who pays for that?"

All oversize and overweight vehicles (including most wind farm components) are required to obtain a permit to move on Illinois roadways, said Speicher.

Periodically, depending on the size of the load, a state police escort is required. The permit fee that the shipper pays for a load that requires a state police escort is increased to cover that cost.

Jimmy John's highway signs

"I noticed Jimmy John's has been added to the interstate sign outside Tuscola, the one that lists available food, do restaurants pay for that? How does the process work? Thanks."

This is Illinois' "Logo Signing Program," Speicher said. The department has the blue sign boards for the various services installed at the interchange. Businesses at the interchange can fill out an application for the program. If the business meets the program requirements they pay to have the approved logo signs fabricated and pay an annual fee.

There is a $100 processing fee, plus a $200 annual fee for each freeway panel, and $130 for each ramp panel. The total fee for an individual business depends upon how many and what type of logo signs are displayed.

IDOT then places the logo sign on the blue board. Additional information about the Logo Signing Program can be found on IDOT's web site. Click on the "Business Logo" tab at this site:

http://www.idot.illinois.gov/doing-business/permits/special-sign-programs/index.

Big freight trains

"Why do very long trains 'park,' blocking the crossing on Ford Harris Road. More often than not, at all times of the day, trains are stopped. With North Lincoln closed, it is a challenge to and from work."

"On some occasions trains would be on the crossing while they are preparing to enter the rail yard or as they are being prepared to exit the yard, said Patrick Waldron, the Canadian National Railroad's senior manager for media relations. "For example, a train being assembled may be stopped doing a brake test before departing."

Jimmy John's in downtown Champaign?

"With the Jimmy John's headquarters being located in town and the many, many locations in C-U, how come there is not one located in downtown Champaign? There is retail space available for this and it seems like with all of the business and bars located downtown that this location would thrive."

Jimmy John's spokesman Nathan Louer said that all the stores in Champaign-Urbana are company-owned locations.

"Due to our delivery service, there is not a current need for a physical location in the downtown area," he said. "We have two stores that deliver to different sections of downtown Champaign, the store at 43 E. Green St. delivers to the main downtown area, while the store at Prospect and Bloomington delivers to the downtown area north of Columbia Street. As downtown Champaign continues to grow and expand, so will our plans for future store development."

Styrofoam recycling

"Would you be able to provide any info on the new styrofoam recycling site?"

Thanks to my colleague Julie Wurth for collecting the information on this question.

The Dart Corp. plant in Urbana (formerly Solo Cup) collects clean Styrofoam.

A wide variety of recyclable foam can be dropped off at the Urbana site including

foam cups, foam egg cartons, foam meat trays, foam ice chests, and foam packaging which is frequently used to protect fragile materials like TVs during shipping.

Once collected, the foam is recycled into many different types of products including picture frames, baseboards, and crown molding.

Here are the guidelines for participation in the program:

Foam (Styrofoam) - No Packaging Peanuts

Dart Corporation

1505 E Main St., Urbana

(Go east to Lierman Ave - drop-off site is at Shipping Dept. entrance)

* Make sure foam has the #6 chasing arrow on it

* Only CLEAN (rinsed and wiped) food/beverage or block foam accepted (no packaging peanuts)

* Remove straws, lids, tape or any other non-foam material

* Deposit foam into clear translucent bags provided onsite, tie securely and place bag in wheel cart

Mahomet murder case

"You guys have done a great job of keeping the Holly Casano unsolved murder in the news, but I wonder about a previous murder in Mahomet, which I believe is still unsolved. It happened 25 to 30 years ago, at a gas station just off of I-74 at Mahomet exit 172. I believe the young man's name was Bull Plume. I watch a lot of "CSI" and forensic TV shows and they always mention how modern DNA advances can help solve murders from decades back. I'm wondering if someone can take this out of the cold case files and look into it once again."

It's not an unsolved case in the eyes of police. The man who is believed to have shot Robert Bull Plume at Mahomet's Community Tire and Marathon gas station in December 1988 killed himself, Illinois State Police said.

Roger N. Moore, 37, of Berwyn, also is believed to have killed his estranged wife and a store clerk in Ste. Genevieve County, Mo., all in a 38-hour period.

Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh said there's no one in his office now who was there in 1988 but if there's a file on the case it is buried.

He said he believes the case was considered closed after Moore's suicide.

Political sign

"What is the allowed time for political signs to remain up after the election? On Kirby Avenue just west of Prospect there is a Bennett for Senate sign on a fence. The election was over 4 months ago. Why hasn't the party or Mr. Bennett taken it down?"

The sign is perfectly legal and can remain up as long as the property owner desires, said Champaign zoning administrator Kevin Phillips.

"At the risk of these cropping up everywhere," he said, "you can have a 'Hooray for Hoover' sign in your yard if you want."

That would be a pretty cool sign to have in your yard.

eEdition issues

"Your eEdition is driving me nuts. Nothing has changed on my computer but when I tried to read the paper online today (Sunday) I couldn't use the scroll wheel on my mouse to navigate the page. The eEdition has always been problematic, but today was more than I wanted to deal with. What a pain. What's up? Is it me?"

"We have not heard similar complaints," said Jason Frye, the digital products and services manager at The News-Gazette. "The eEdition is working with large files so a slow internet connection could delay the browser response or halt it altogether if the connection was interrupted. Apart from a slow internet, the reader might try the old tech support fail-safe, turning the computer off and on again.

"If the problem persists, they can call our customer care department at 217-351-5252. We would be happy to help them resolve the problem."

Church rehab

"Just curious as to what is bring done at the church on Philo Road in Urbana across from Meijer. There have been construction trailers and such in the parking lot for several weeks. Has it been sold and being repurposed or is it simply a giant remodel?"

Urbana's Libby Tyler said the church is the Meadowbrook Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses which is undergoing a major remodeling project that is nearing completion.

Sir George's Royal Buffet

"Where was Sir George's restaurant located in Urbana?"

It was at Main and Vine in downtown Urbana, at the site of what is now a Schnuck's gas station and a Starbucks.

From a 1970s-era local restaurant guide: "Surprisingly comfortable, good smorgasboard eating. Lunch is priced $2.25 and dinner $3.25, so you need not worry about eating your money's worth. Fried chicken is always out, roast beef usually, barbecued ribs four nights a week and baked ham Monday, Wednesday and Sunday."

Church parking

"St. Patrick's church in Urbana: their big parking lot, just south of Carle Hospital on University Ave., has a sign in front saying 'No Carle Parking,' and yet the lot fills up every weekday with people who don't quite seem to be heading to church. Have they made a deal with Carle for use of the lot? Or do they periodically call the police to sweep in and ticket those cars?"

There are two separate parking areas in the lot: one identified with green painted numbers with spaces for Carle employees, and another area identified with yellow paint with spaces that are for church employees and parishioners. Carle helped pay for the parking lot.

Nursing home future

"Please write something positive and supportive of the Champaign County Nursing Home and of the abject devastation its closing would cause hundreds of residents and their families. Your reports compound problems CCNH has in attracting new residents and staff. You might put some energy into bring to the public the loss this facility will be for this community — and have you seen the other local nursing homes? I have and chose CCNH for my brother."

I'm not taking any position on the two nursing home questions on Tuesday's ballot.

But to be clear neither of the ballot questions call for the closing of the nursing home. One proposes a property tax increase. The other proposes authorizing the county board to sell the nursing home.

Further, my reporting on the nursing home has been based only on public reports, public documents and public meetings. I'd advise you to not shoot the messenger, whether it comes reporting about the nursing home, local crime and courts, the Legislature or the University of Illinois.