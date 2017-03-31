UI looking to sweeten pot for faculty recruits

CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois is preparing a new push to recruit "stellar" faculty by setting aside more money for labs and other startup costs — if a state budget ever materializes.

The plan would supplement startup packages already offered by individual departments to lure top researchers to the UI.

President Tim Killeen, who briefed faculty leaders Thursday, wouldn't say how much money would be involved but added, "It would not be negligible."

It's contingent on the UI receiving the remainder of its state funding for fiscal 2017, which ends in June, officials told members of the University Senates Con- ference, a faculty advisory group. The state so far has approved only about 55 percent of the UI's usual funding, and that money ran out in December.

Killeen, who spent several days in Springfield this week, said legislators are working on a default budget that would provide funding close to fiscal 2015 levels, the last year of a full state budget.

"We cannot announce anything until we know we're actually going to get some money to make us whole, or close to whole, for FY17," said Executive Vice President Barbara Wilson. "The minute we hear that, we'll be ready to launch."

Further details will likely be rolled out in May, Killeen said.

Departments and colleges already offer startup packages to prized recruits, ranging from $400,000 up to $3 million for top professors in the sciences. The president's office would provide money to match that funding on a onetime basis, so it would not be a recurring cost, Wilson said.

Grants will be awarded competitively to departments to recruit "rising stars," she said.

"I don't think we're talking about a massive number of faculty, but very high-caliber levels of faculty," Killeen said.

The money could be used to renovate facilities that would benefit departments more generally, she added.

"If fixing up a lab or a classroom or a graduate student wing of offices is going to help you recruit star faculty, then it hits exactly what we're trying to do," Wilson said. "Being creative about that is important."

The UI has lost some high-profile faculty to other universities over the past two years because of uncertainty over state funding for higher education and the pension system.

As of last August, faculty departures were up 59 percent over the previous year, and the number of professors seeking retention packages to stay was up 41 percent. Meanwhile, the number of new faculty dropped by half.

In other news, Killeen said five finalists were recently interviewed for the position of vice president for economic development and innovation position. Two are now being vetted with reference checks, he said. The job, formerly known as vice chancellor for research, attracted "very high-caliber people," he said.