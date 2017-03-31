Urbana to add Panda Express
Restaurant questions? Ask Tom Kacich here
URBANA — A popular American-Chinese restaurant is under construction at Five Points and is expected to open for business this summer.
A building permit was issued earlier this month for Panda Express, a quick-serve restaurant, at 106 E. University Ave., in proximity to Jimmy John’s and Panchero’s Mexican Grill.
Panda Express, which operates nearly 2,000 corporate-owned restaurants worldwide, already has three locations in Champaign (627 S. Wright St., 2521 N. Prospect and inside Market Place Mall). Construction has started at the new location which is estimated to cost $750,000, according to Kiran Sidhaut, an associate real estate attorney for the Rosemead, Calif.-based Panda Express Restaurant Group.
“We are family owned and operated,” Sidhaut said.
Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing said the city’s downtown area and its fringe continue to see new business development, with 10 businesses having either recently opened or undergoing redevelopment.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.