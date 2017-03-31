Urbana to add Panda Express

Restaurant questions? Ask Tom Kacich here

URBANA — A popular American-Chinese restaurant is under construction at Five Points and is expected to open for business this summer.

A building permit was issued earlier this month for Panda Express, a quick-serve restaurant, at 106 E. University Ave., in proximity to Jimmy John’s and Panchero’s Mexican Grill.

Panda Express, which operates nearly 2,000 corporate-owned restaurants worldwide, already has three locations in Champaign (627 S. Wright St., 2521 N. Prospect and inside Market Place Mall). Construction has started at the new location which is estimated to cost $750,000, according to Kiran Sidhaut, an associate real estate attorney for the Rosemead, Calif.-based Panda Express Restaurant Group.

“We are family owned and operated,” Sidhaut said.

Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing said the city’s downtown area and its fringe continue to see new business development, with 10 businesses having either recently opened or undergoing redevelopment.