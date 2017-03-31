U.S. Immigration policies haven't hurt UI's global recruiting

Other Related Content UI looking to sweeten pot for faculty recruits

CHAMPAIGN — Controversial immigration policies haven't hurt overall global recruiting for next fall at the University of Illinois, officials say.

But concerns about a travel ban and other immigration restrictions are affecting graduate recruitment in some departments, said UI Executive Vice President Barbara Wilson.

International applications increased this year at both the Urbana and Chicago campuses, and as of Thursday the general "yield" — the percentage of students who accept an offer of admission — was also higher.

"At least at the undergraduate level, all of our numbers are up compared to last year," Wilson said. "It's really good news, because that's not true across the country."

A survey last month by several higher-education associations found that nearly 40 percent of U.S. colleges reported a drop in international student applications for fall 2017. The survey covered more than 250 institutions. About 35 percent reported an increase, and 26 percent reported no change.

Wilson has heard concerns at the graduate level, in particular from engineering departments at the UI Chicago that have a significant number of graduate students from Iran or other countries included in a travel ban initiated by the Trump administration.

Graduate admissions is decentralized, so "it's really department by department," she said.

About 50 students systemwide have been admitted to the university for 2017-18 from the countries that would be affected by the travel ban, Wilson said. Currently, the UI has about 280 current students and 20 faculty members from those nations.

The majority of international students at the Urbana campus are from China, India and South Korea.

Universities are in the final stages of recruitment mode, as May 1 is decision day for students to choose their school for next fall.

The UI has redoubled efforts to recruit more underrepresented minority students and to stem an outflow of talented Illinois high school graduates to colleges in neighboring states.

About 45 percent of college-bound Illinois seniors headed out of state in 2015, a net loss of 16,000 students, up from less than 30 percent in 2002. They often go to the UI's Big Ten peers.

"We lose so many honor students to other universities who can pay them more," said UI President Tim Killeen.

That was the reasoning behind the UI's recent pledge to devote no less than $170 million of all institutional financial aid to Illinois residents, though that's the amount it currently spends.

The UI is also freezing tuition next year for the third consecutive year, but it's still "disproportionately out of that competitive range for some of these adjacent states," Killeen said.

In-state students who turn down the UI's offer of admission most commonly choose another campus in the UI system. The top destination for those who decide not to enroll at the Urbana campus is the UI Chicago, and vice versa.

Outside the UI, Illinois residents who turn down the Urbana campus most often choose another Big Ten school — Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan top the list.

"We lose a lot of our top-notch honors students who could make such a contribution to society to Indiana, because they can offer them money where we can't," said Professor Kim Graber, director of the Campus Honors Program.

For the UI Chicago, however, the top destinations outside the UI system are in-state — Loyola, DePaul and Illinois State universities.

The Urbana campus has accepted more than 1,100 black students for next fall, and so far 200 have said yes. That means 900 students are still deciding, and many have offers from multiple schools, Wilson said.

At the UI Chicago, 200 of the 1,300 black students offered admission have accepted.

"It's early — a lot of students wait until the last minute," Wilson said.

The UI has been criticized for its small share of black students. Currently, just over 5 percent of all undergraduates at the Urbana campus are black.

But administrators point out that, since 2010, students have the option of identifying as mixed-race on application forms. If students in that category who identify as black are counted, "we're at historic highs" at both the Chicago and Urbana campuses, Killeen said.

UI data shows that the Urbana campus admitted 548 black freshmen this year, about 7.2 percent of the total — fewer than the 565 in the first "Project 500" class in 1968. But the number rose to 646 when it included 98 students who checked boxes indicating they were African-American as well as Hispanic or another race.

THE COMPETITION

Where do students admitted to the UI's Urbana campus go if they decide against the Illini? Usually to its sister campus in Chicago or other Big Ten schools.

The top 10 competitors

UI Chicago

Wisconsin

Indiana

Michigan

Purdue

Northwestern

Iowa

Loyola

Marquette

Illinois State