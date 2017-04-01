Advocate for selling nursing home decries 'scare tactics'

URBANA — Voters, don't be swayed by "scare tactics" and happy stories, an advocate of selling the Champaign County Nursing Home urged Friday.

"It's really a disgusting disservice," former county board member Scott Tapley, a leader of the Save CCNH-Vote to Sell group, said in response to a flyer about the two nursing-home ballot questions and comments made at recent press conference held by representatives from consumer-advocacy and retiree groups.

The groups contended that a nursing-home sale could result in staffing cuts and poorer care. The flyer bears a picture of President Donald Trump and says: "While the GOP in D.C. tries to kill Obamacare, local Republicans want to destroy the public, nonprofit Champaign County Nursing Home" and "Sick low-income seniors would have nowhere to go."

Voters next week will be asked to weigh in on two policy questions — whether they want the county to sell or dispose of the financially ailing home and whether they want a tax increase to help keep it afloat.

Tapley said those pushing to keep the home in the county's hands are trying to cloud facts with emotions.

He cited tales of past happy experiences at the home and warnings meant to scare older adults about what could happen under a new owner.

He doesn't believe the county board would search for the worst buyer, he said.

"They're going to look for a firm that does a good job," he said.

Tapley also said suggestions that the county would close the nursing home is "just a disgusting lie."

Other points he urged voters to consider are that only 13 counties in the state operate their own nursing homes, that an entire wing of the Champaign County home — 91 of its 243 beds — is empty and that the facility has failed health inspections and has a 1-star (out of 5) rating from Medicare, he said.

The home also has $3 million in unpaid bills with vendors threatening to stop service and another $1 million owed to the county general fund, Tapley said.

"The county has demonstrated for decades that it just cannot operate a business," he said.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans, Champaign County CARE, Champaign County Health Care Consumers and others gathered to encourage voters to turn down the option of selling the home.

Nursing-home board member Cathy Emanuel said the home had a 2-star rating until November, and a 1-star rating is "typical" for most nursing homes in the area.

"The issue is we've got a really nice nursing home that is financially sustainable," Emanuel said.