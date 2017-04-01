Advocate for selling nursing home decries 'scare tactics'
URBANA — Voters, don't be swayed by "scare tactics" and happy stories, an advocate of selling the Champaign County Nursing Home urged Friday.
"It's really a disgusting disservice," former county board member Scott Tapley, a leader of the Save CCNH-Vote to Sell group, said in response to a flyer about the two nursing-home ballot questions and comments made at recent press conference held by representatives from consumer-advocacy and retiree groups.
The groups contended that a nursing-home sale could result in staffing cuts and poorer care. The flyer bears a picture of President Donald Trump and says: "While the GOP in D.C. tries to kill Obamacare, local Republicans want to destroy the public, nonprofit Champaign County Nursing Home" and "Sick low-income seniors would have nowhere to go."
Voters next week will be asked to weigh in on two policy questions — whether they want the county to sell or dispose of the financially ailing home and whether they want a tax increase to help keep it afloat.
Tapley said those pushing to keep the home in the county's hands are trying to cloud facts with emotions.
He cited tales of past happy experiences at the home and warnings meant to scare older adults about what could happen under a new owner.
He doesn't believe the county board would search for the worst buyer, he said.
"They're going to look for a firm that does a good job," he said.
Tapley also said suggestions that the county would close the nursing home is "just a disgusting lie."
Other points he urged voters to consider are that only 13 counties in the state operate their own nursing homes, that an entire wing of the Champaign County home — 91 of its 243 beds — is empty and that the facility has failed health inspections and has a 1-star (out of 5) rating from Medicare, he said.
The home also has $3 million in unpaid bills with vendors threatening to stop service and another $1 million owed to the county general fund, Tapley said.
"The county has demonstrated for decades that it just cannot operate a business," he said.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans, Champaign County CARE, Champaign County Health Care Consumers and others gathered to encourage voters to turn down the option of selling the home.
Nursing-home board member Cathy Emanuel said the home had a 2-star rating until November, and a 1-star rating is "typical" for most nursing homes in the area.
"The issue is we've got a really nice nursing home that is financially sustainable," Emanuel said.
Excellent points by Mr. Tapley. Sale of the nursing home does NOT mean it will close.....this is the key issue for seling the home. All these whiney ads about grandma being pushed into the street is disgusting. Yet another tax increase which will only grow and grow over the years and never come off the property tax bill. Enough....
While I certainly understand the financial concerns, I can't help but think of Vermilion County's sale of the county-owned nursing home and how badly that went. For one, 39 employees lost their jobs:
http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2013-08-01/complete-shock-vermili...
Second, the facility remains at one star (much below average) according to Medicare.gov.
Third, just because a one-star rating is "typical" does not mean it is acceptable. We are talking about some of our most vulnerable citizens. What we should expect--and demand--is care that is financially sustainable, safe, and appropriate for our seniors. Country Health in Gifford is a non-profit that provides outstanding care; why not reach out to them and see how they've achieved this?
There is a means to more completely educate oneself concerning the facts and figures about the Champaign County Nursing Home. Such is provided on the county web site. This site contains the video of the public education presentation provided by Rick Snider, county administrator, and Dan Welch, county treasurer, done several weeks ago at Brookens. The site also contains their power point slides showing the facts and figures plus a Q & A. Both gentlemen have given this same presentation four times. At the end, they have invited any county citizen to contact them directly to ask factual questions related to the home and county finances, in particular the general fund and nursing home finances.
Dan Welch has now publicly stated 4 times that passing an increase of the property tax maxes out potential monies for the home and will not create a sustainable future for the home. As he states, his job is to protect the county general fund. It has also been stated the importance of providing the county an alternative to having to close the home, such as a sale or disposal. I have not heard a county board member state that the preferred solution is to close the home. But without another alternative there is no other choice.
Just last evening, I heard expressed major concerns about the fact that no other nursing home that has Medicaid residents receives such a large subsidy and has such a low rating. Excusing that rating by the lowest common denominator argument does not bode well. Yet on the other hand might be an indicator that other options need to be considered. Further, individuals with long memories pointed out that the argument made to pass the 2002 referenda was that a new home would turn the tide and be financially self sustaining. The county treasurer has reminded the public that the old home had totally spent down the depreciation fund and major maintenance fund and was losing money with only 35% Medicaid resident population by 1998. The present home has no depreciation fund nor major maintenance fund. And if an individual has a Medicaid approval, it goes with the individual not with the nursing home.
This is a very complex decision. So here is the county web site containing facts and figures
http://www.co.champaign.il.us/nhquestions
If you want to dig even deeper into information about the home, here is the CCNH web site
