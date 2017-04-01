Benefit to help cancer patient check off bucket list

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Cara Childress, right, enjoys a moment with friend Donna Behm-Lauter on Thursday at the latter's home in Urbana. A bucket-list bash is being planned by Childress' friends and family as she deals with terminal lung cancer.

URBANA — What Cara Childress wants to do most with her time left on earth is take her two grandkids to Disney World. Two more things on her list are seeing Niagara Falls and finally getting to a Barry Manilow concert.

"The first time I heard 'Mandy' I was hooked," she said.

The 51-year-old Childress of Urbana is in a race with a disease that has been steadily gaining on her.

She was diagnosed in October 2015 with small-cell lung cancer, a type that tends to be aggressive. Despite treatments, the cancer progressed to her brain and spinal cord.

With Childress' remaining time narrowing to months, her friends and family have organized a benefit to help her cover expenses and hopefully raise enough money to help her check off one thing on her bucket list.

They plan to bring a little of all three to life for her at the benefit party they're calling Cara's Bucket List Bash and Benefit. It will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. April 15 at Goldy's Bar & Grill, 123 S. Mattis Ave., C, said benefit organizer Liz Roseman. The benefit will include food, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and live music by El Guapo. Admission is free, but there will be buckets placed for donations.

Childress is a Champaign native and the mother of one son, Cody Beaver of Monticello.

His mother is close to his two children, Kylie and Kyson, Beaver said, and she has "been the strongest person in my life."

Childress has been the supervisor of dietary services at the Windsor of Savoy for 17 years, but isn't currently working due to her illness, she said.

As part of her treatments, she tried the immunotherapy drug Opdivo, which wasn't successful for her, she said. There are a couple of other experimental treatments she could try, she said, but she's torn.

They come with bad side effects, and she's feeling fine now, "so why ruin that?" Childress said. "I don't want to spend the last few months lying in bed."

While she wishes for a trip to Disney World with her grandkids most, Childress said, she has also had a yen to see Niagara Falls — and experience the falls on a tour boat ride — ever since seeing a documentary.

"You stand there and all that water pouring on you, and it just looked like heaven," she said.

For now, Childress is dealing with some pain in her legs, but she still has energy, she's feeling positive and she's got strong support — from God, her friends and family and an online support group she found for her kind of cancer, she said.

Childress' longtime pal Donna Behm Lauter of Urbana said she watched her friend show an amazing strength through it all.

"She's always been a caring heart," Lauter said. "She'd do anything for anybody."

Roseman said she hopes the benefit will be one of the best days of Childress' life.

An account has been set up for Childress through Busey Bank, 102 N. Main St., U, 61801. Checks can be made payable to Lauter c/o Trust for Cara Childress. Donations may also be made online at youcaring.com/carachildress-784261.