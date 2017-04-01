Decision time is near again

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette A Danville resident marks her ballot Friday morning at the Danville Election Commission office. City and Vermilion County election officials are predicting a low turnout for Tuesday's consolidated general election.

DANVILLE — Donna Haluska has already made a mental grocery list in anticipation of Tuesday's general consolidated election.

Haluska is the head election judge for Georgetown Township Precinct 8, one of six located at St. Mary's gym in Westville. She wants to make sure she and her fellow judges have sustenance to get through the day.

"I'll probably pick up doughnuts at Casey's, some peanut butter crackers and probably some fruit," said Haluska, a judge for 36 years. "Most of the judges from the other precincts bring in snacks, and everyone shares whether it's cookies or candy or ice water. You have to keep going when you're there from 5 in the morning until 8 at night."

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. While officials are anticipating higher traffic at St. Mary's, they're predicting overall turnout in Danville and the county to be low.

Will Nesbitt, the Danville Election Commission director, predicted that about 15 percent of the city's 17,550 registered voters will go to the polls.

Across the annex, Lindsay Light predicted an even lower turnout: 13 percent of the county's 30,282 registered voters.

"That's if we're lucky," said Light, chief deputy clerk and supervisor of elections.

As of Thursday afternoon, Light had received 135 ballots in the mail and only 207 early voters, even though early voting started on Feb. 23.

Nesbitt's had gotten 249 mail-in ballots and 133 early voters.

"Unfortunately, I don't think it's on a lot of people's radar," he said, pointing out that only four city races — Danville school board, two Danville alderman races and Danville Township trustee — are contested.

He added his staff has fielded very few phone calls, and he hasn't even seen that many election signs out this year.

While it may be one of the lower turnouts, Light said it's been one of the busiest elections for her preparation-wise.

"I have an 11-page specimen ballot compared to 1 pages for the presidential election. And, I have 134 ballot styles compared to 20 in the presidential," Light said, pointing out that this election includes municipal, township and school, library and fire district races and two referendums, and there are at that many different combination of races.

There's been a little more interest out in the county, she said.

She said both Georgetown and Westville have a contested mayoral race, and eight people are running for four Georgetown Township trustee seats.

"This is the first time the Republicans have caucused in years," Light said.

She said the races for highway commissioner in Sidell and Oakwood each have three candidates.

Light also expects "a decent" turnout in the Bismarck-Henning and Rossville-Alvin school districts, where voters have a cooperative high school referendum on their ballots.

If approved, the Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School would open in the fall and be the second co-op high school in the state. (The Blue Devils mascot and blue and white colors would stay the same.)

The majority of Rossville-Alvin ninth- through 12th graders have been attending Bismarck-Henning High since their school was closed 11 years ago, and administrators and school board members said both districts have a good relationship.

"We've put a lot of work into it, and the boards want to see it happen," Bismarck-Henning Superintendent Scott Watson said, adding it would increase the financial stability of both districts and curricular and extracurricular opportunities for students and give Rossville-Alvin residents a voice on the co-op school's board.

Also, voters in the Kickapoo Fire Protection District will vote on whether to approve a $400,000 bond issue to renovate and expand its station, which is about 50 years old and outdated, and purchase new equipment. The bond would be paid off in about 10 years.