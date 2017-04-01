Frampton quickly back to the Virginia

CHAMPAIGN — Peter Frampton will be back; let’s hope you can hear him this time.

After last week’s sonically challenged concert, the Grammy Award-winning singer-guitarist returns for a rescheduled concert at 8 p.m. April 14 at the Virginia Theatre.

Patrons with tickets from the artist’s postponed March 30 show at the Virginia will receive new tickets for the April 14 concert, with the same seat assignments.

The replacement tickets will be mailed to each patron no later than Tuesday.

Additional reserved seating tickets ($47.50-$77.50) remain and will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Monday, at the Virginia box office, thevirginia.org or by phone at 217-356-9063.

A press release added this message from Frampton:

"I have to thank everyone involved in making it possible to reschedule this show so quickly. I couldn’t wait to play the show the first time.

“But, this time l am coming back to see friends who, with me, experienced a bizarre electronic meltdown! I will never forget your understanding and encouragement that night. So, let’s do this again and bring friends. We have a few seats left to fill. Can’t wait. See you very soon.”

For more, visit frampton.com or thevirginia.org.