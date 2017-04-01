Judah Christian's relocation is building momentum

Photo by: Provided by RATIO Architects and Judah Christian School An architectural rendering of design plans for the new Judah Christian School, located on a 50-acre site at Kirby Avenue and Rising Road in southwest Champaign. The new school is set to open in fall 2019.

CHAMPAIGN — An address change is in the works for Judah Christian School.

But for Judah officials, the move is about so much more than a change in location.

Come fall 2019, the private Christian school will pack up and move to its new $26 million home, transitioning from its 4-acre lot on North Prospect Avenue to 50 sprawling acres on the northern intersection of Rising Road and Kirby Avenue.

The two-story facility will feature all the essentials of a 21st-century school, with capacity to serve 750 students (K-12) up from the 525 enrolled at the school currently.

Officials hired RATIO Architecture to design the facility. Architects Jessica Gilbert and Ed Scopel have spent the past year working with study groups of Judah faculty, staff, parents, board members and students to design a product Judah students could be proud of, Superintendent Mike Chitty said.

Last October, the school began raising money through contributions from members of the Judah community. After raising about $11.5 million of the $26 million needed to complete the school, officials are ready to go public with their Judah Rising fundraising campaign, with the hopes of beginning construction on the new school in spring of 2018.

The school will be separated into grade level wings, similar to how the current building is, designed to give each age group its own space while allowing the whole school to work collaboratively in one building. That was important to students and parents, Chitty said.

"The layout will be all connected, but we will have a distinct identity for each school division," he said. "Our older students interacting with our younger students is something we really encourage."

A 7,000-square-foot section of the first floor of the building will feature a large commons area, which will include a chapel, space for parents to congregate and a work area for secondary students who want to use their laptops or work on school projects together.

"We'll be challenging some of our secondary students to stretch themselves a little more; to think and act in ways that are more like college students. We think this type of collaborative learning space will definitely help accomplish that," Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Joe Thomas said.

Other features of the new school will include:

— An outdoor classroom and potentially a green house. Both learning spaces will be developed in collaboration with local businesses and farmers, Thomas said. "We really want to use these 50 acres we have out here to do something that represents the agricultural context that we live in," he said.

— Two gyms. A primary gym will seat 1,000 people and be used for varsity games, and a secondary gym will be for fifth-, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade competitive indoor sports.

— Modern must-haves like STEM labs and state-of-the-art science classrooms; a multimedia library; art, music and band classrooms; weight rooms; an outdoor student plaza; and a new playground area.

— The already-complete Field of Dreams, a $3 million outdoor athletic facility with an artificial turf soccer field; a baseball field; a softball field; an additional soccer field for junior high athletes; and a track, plus a large space for field activities. The space has already been rented by several area teams for practice, like Central High School and Unity High School for football, Eastern Illinois University for soccer and Parkland College for baseball, Thomas said.

— Room to grow: Architects have designed the facility so it can be easily expanded to hold 1,100 students if the need arises in the future, Thomas said. Plus, a $3 million-plus auditorium could be thrown into the mix if funding becomes available. The 500-seat space could help Judah's current fine arts programs, but also be rented out by other organizations or used to host speakers and conferences, Chitty said.

Similar to how the Field of Dreams was funded — through the charitable trust fund of Gene A. Salmon — the new Judah Christian School has been supported through private donations thus far. This week, officials went public with their fundraising efforts, hoping to attract donors from across the community who "are not directly tied to Judah, but share the vision we have for the school," Thomas said, saying the capital campaign site judahrising.com will launch this weekend.

"This is a crossroads time in our school's history. Not only is it exciting about the facility upgrade, we know a great school is more than just facilities, but it's about people and relationships. It's our time to really think about new opportunities," Chitty said. "This is not just a move across town; this can be an enhanced version of what we do really well already here. Now we have this opportunity for new classes, new spaces, new programs, new departments that we haven't been able to do before.

"This is more than an address change for us. We don't want to redo Judah; we want to enhance it," he said.