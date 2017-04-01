Manar won't seek Democratic nod for governor

BUNKER HILL — State Sen. Andy Manar, who had considered running for the Democratic nomination for governor, said Friday he won't.

But he declined to rule out a challenge to U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville. Spokesman Mitch Schaben said that Manar is "sticking to the statement for now. No further comments at this time regarding 2018 elections."

Earlier, Manar said "for the last several months, many have asked if I planned to challenge Governor Rauner," he said. "I will not be a candidate for governor in 2018."

Manar's Senate seat is up in 2018.

"As a husband, a father of three young children, and as the state senator of the 48th District, a long, expensive campaign for governor would be unfair, both to my family, and to the people who have elected me to help create jobs, get our state's finances under control and create a fair school funding formula, an issue for which I have a great deal of passion," he said. "I will continue to be a strong voice for the citizens of central Illinois.

"The families I represent and working families throughout the state bear no responsibility in the dysfunction of Springfield. And yet they bear nearly all of the burdens of a government that refuses to get its act together. It's unjust. And it's not who we are as Illinoisans or as Americans."