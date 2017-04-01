Repeal of Danville High's hoodie ban faces resistance

DANVILLE — While Danville High School administrators would like to lift a nearly 2-year-old ban on hooded sweatshirts, several school board members aren't warming to the idea.

"You can wear your hoodies outside on your personal time," board member Frank Young said, going on to say that schools are "in the business of education, and there are rules."

Young's comment came Friday at a special meeting to discuss the idea, floated earlier this week at an Ownership in Education Committee meeting. The committee of staff, parents and community members is nearing the end of its annual review of the district's student handbook and will present recommendations to the school board later this month.

"One of the recommendations unanimously supported was that hoodies be allowed to be worn at Danville High School next year," said board President Bill Dobbles, who said the special meeting was to get board feedback.

A staple of most teens' wardrobe, hoodies are barred under the district's "uniform standard of dress," along with denim jeans, sweat pants and Spandex clothing.

The board adopted the stricter dress code, which took affect in August 2014, to improve the school climate and allow students to focus on their academics rather than their clothing.

While not as rigid as Northeast Elementary Magnet School, where students wear matching uniforms, others in the district have been required to wear collared shirts and pants, skirts and shorts in limited colors.

However, it hasn't stopped students from wearing their hoodies.

"It seems to be the top battle that we fight," Assistant Principal Jacob Bretz said. That's why he and others felt it was time to reconsider the policy to cut down on the time spent dealing with violations.

First-time violators are given a verbal warning. Repeat violators are sent to the Refocus Room, where in-school suspensions are served.

Each time students are reprimanded, they're sent to the Viking Closet where they must change into appropriate attire before they can return to the classroom.

When that happens, students miss out on valuable instructional time, said Principal Kimberly Norton, who didn't attend Friday's meeting.

"That's a concern of teachers and administrators," she said.

Bretz told board members many violations occur because students are cold. And for some, hoodies are the only coat they have.

He added that for some reason, crewneck sweatshirts — which are allowed — don't seem to be as readily available as hoodies, including at school-sponsored events such as track invitationals.

While students don't like the current dress code, Bretz said a survey showed that 75 percent thought that bringing back hoodies would be a good compromise. If allowed, he said, they would have to be worn over collared shirts just as sweaters and crew neck sweatshirts are.

Board members had a number of questions, including whether the next battle would be getting kids to put their hoods down and whether they would create safety concerns.

"Three years ago, one of the issues staff had which goes back to when I taught a long time ago, was the issue of safety," board member Lon Henderson said, adding students sometimes wore their hood to disguise themselves or disengage.

"Kids put their heads down on their desk, put their hood on (to send the message). 'Leave me alone, I'm going to sleep,'" Henderson said, adding that while he wasn't for the entire dress code, he thinks lifting the hoodie ban would be "a step backwards."

Bretz and Assistant Principal Markesha Parker said they haven't had problems with students wearing the hoods inside the school or safety issues.

Regardless, Young said the dress code's intent was to prepare students to enter the work world, where many people wear a uniform or have to dress in a professional manner.

"If you want to get ahead (in your career), you're not going to challenge the dress code," said Young, a newly-retired attorney. "If a lawyer tells you what to wear, that's what you're going to wear. Obeying the rules is just one of those basic things."

Board member Thomas Miller agreed with Young.

"I'm positive what we're dealing with is just rebellion more than it's, 'I'm cold,'" added the pastor and high school volunteer. He added he blames parents for not enforcing the rules at home and leaving it to school officials.