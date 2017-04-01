She found her calling after she agreed to baby-sit

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Erin Grace at her home Tuesday in Champaign. The coordinator of YoungLife CU will be presented with an award at this weekend's Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation banquet. Image

CHAMPAIGN — As a sophomore at Urbana High School, Erin Grace was asked if she would volunteer to baby-sit for an area program supporting teen moms.

No sweat for someone who was already spending weekends baby-sitting for cash.

"It just felt like a natural thing to me," Grace said.

It was in this program that the 16-year-old Grace developed a bond with one of the moms, Larcina Chappell, and her infant son, Ray Weatherall.

"I had never had any exposure to teen moms before that," Grace said. "It was just a natural, organic relationship."

That relationship and her passion for helping teen moms led Grace to start her own organization in Champaign-Urbana: YoungLives, which provides services to more than a dozen young mothers in the area.

Tonight, Grace, a 2002 Urbana graduate, will be honored by the Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation with its Local Hero Award for the work she has done for the last nine years with YoungLives.

"She's just been that continuity and that continual heart for our girls," said Abby Hobbs, associate area director of C-U YoungLife, the faith-based umbrella organization under which YoungLives operates. "She just has a real energy and love that never really stops."

When the group that Grace initially volunteered for disbanded, Chappell expressed sadness about the loss of support. Grace reached out, and a friendship formed. The two would get together for meals, spending time together with Ray and with Grace's family.

"I was just a 16-year-old girl, and I was just like 'OK,' and we formed a relationship," Grace said.

When Grace went to college at Florida State, she helped with that area's YoungLives chapter.

"I mentored a couple girls down there, and I was really involved with that program in Tallahassee," Grace said.

While Grace enjoyed the work — and weather — at Florida State, she knew she wanted to return home to be near her family. "And because Ray was here," she said, adding that she remains close with the now-Champaign Central student. "I loved Florida, but he's a big reason I came back home."

When she returned, Grace reached out to Hobbs about starting a YoungLives chapter under YoungLife.

"At the time, I had my hands full and I said if she was willing to be the spearhead, I'd be the muscle behind her brains," Hobbs said.

YoungLives meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month at Champaign's First Presbyterian Church. Grace and about 25 volunteers prepare meals for the young women, their babies and mentors.

Then, the moms drop the babies off in a child care area staffed by volunteers as the young women get together with Grace.

"It can be someone from the community coming in talking to them about a resource or life skills. We're faith-based, so we have a faith component to it," Grace said. "It's party with a purpose because we get down and play some fun and crazy games and just let them be teenagers for that two hours. We let them decompress, and they don't have their babies, and they can be teenagers and get silly and have fun playing games."

YoungLives has served more than 50 teenage moms during its nine years. Area schools have partnered with the organization to help the young women — who are in the group until they turn 19 — to finish their high school educations.

In addition to the meetings twice a month, Grace spends a week each summer with 12 of the moms and their babies in Michigan at a YoungLife camp.

"I'm sure the large majority of the people in this town have no idea there's a ministry for teen moms. There's nothing in her that does it for recognition," Hobbs said. "There are people like Erin behind the scenes who are loving and caring for people who aren't always loved and cared for. She takes time out of her day to visit with them at school, help them get to doctor's appointments, go to camp with them and take a week out of her summer. It's inspiring and makes me want to continue to try to make a difference."

Grace has made a difference in the lives of these young women, whom she calls the true heroes because "they never give up and are the strongest women I know."

"I am so thankful for having gone through public school in Urbana," said Grace, who went to Leal Elementary and Urbana Middle School. "It shaped who I am today."