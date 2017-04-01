Weekend Planner: All aboard!

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Paul Yoos concentrates while connecting tracks during setup Friday at the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District Employees Model Railroad Club's HO track at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana.

Everybody who had a train set as a kid — and those who wish they did — will get a chance to check out super-sized layouts this weekend. There’s a huge exhibit for hobbyists and newbies available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Square in Urbana. Richard Schroeder got his first set, a Lionel train, when he was 6, and then he worked on the real thing. There is no admission charge to this weekend’s event. Here’s more, courtesy staff writer PAUL WOOD:

1 As a boy, Schroeder was hooked on trains, and he's more than willing to share his expertise. He started by building a basement layout. He's a retired land surveyor, and he also worked for a civil engineering firm in Decatur.

"For 12 years, I managed railroad design and construction projects for CSX and Norfolk Southern in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania," he said. "The interest in the hobby helped me work into the rail-design business and become involved in major rail-capa- city improvement projects" for the railroads.

2 The Midwest Central Railroad Club takes its hobby quite seriously.

"We have monthly operating sessions in which eight to 10 model-railroad friends of mine come over, and for three hours, we operate the layout like a real railroad ... using train crews, yard crews and a dispatcher," Shroeder said. "The best part of this hobby and a train show is seeing all of the kids, and even the dads, really enjoying watching trains and getting into the hobby. Each year, we see many of the same dads with their kids back to enjoy the show and purchase more equipment."

3 Lincoln Square will be hopping. Most of the space will be for dealers selling model-railroad equipment and related products. The east and west hallway will be filled with sales tables, while the big hall will hold many of the layouts.

The former Art Mart store will house the G-scale layout. Also featured will be information tables from historical societies. In addition, the Monticello Railway Museum will have a display along with its kids' ride — a large circle of track with small hand-pump cars that kids ride — set up at the south end of the mall.