Area history, April 2, 2017

Today is Sunday, April 2, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson was to address a joint session of Congress and was expected to lay before it a recital of Germany's long continued affronts to the United States. It was believed he would ask for a declaration of war.

In 1967, memorial shade trees would be planted along University Avenue and would be marked with a plaque identifying the donor or a person to be honored. The project was being organized by the CCDC Foundation as part of a tribute to the University of Illinois centennial. The cost of each tree was $150 to $300, said Dean Bradle, chairman of CCDC.

In 2002, University of Illinois officials were investigating how someone was able to send an unauthorized mass email to students. The email, an April Fools' Day prank, purportedly came from the McKinley Health Center about a condom recall.