Champaign man headed to prison for store robbery

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he robbed a north Champaign discount store last fall has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Andre Maurice Lawrence, 45, who listed an address on Kenwood Road, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Heidi Ladd to aggravated robbery, admitting that he implied to an employee of the Family Dollar store, 1204 N. Market St., that he had a gun when he demanded cash.

A police report said Lawrence entered the store on Nov. 25, selected two drones and walked to the cash register. Instead of paying for them, he raised his shirt, displayed what appeared to be a handgun and apologized for robbing her.

Lawrence was identified through surveillance video and when arrested in January, admitted he had a drug addiction.

