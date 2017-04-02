Our guide to Election Day '17

Video: Kacich: Election Day lookahead » more Videographer: The News-Gazette We asked Tom Kacich, who for 40 years has covered politics for The News-Gazette, for his thoughts ahead of Tuesday's wide-ranging elections. Image

Tuesday is Election Day in Illinois. We asked 40-year political writer Tom Kacich for some of the things to be aware of and to watch for in East Central Illinois.

Nursing home debate

The issue most likely to generate turnout this time is the future of the financially troubled Champaign County Nursing Home. There are two separate policy questions on the ballot countywide: one to increase property taxes for the nursing home from approximately 3 cents to 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, and another authorizing the county board to sell the facility.

The tax increase would cost the owner of a $150,000 home about $33.75 a year. For the owner of a home valued at $250,000, the annual cost would be about $56.25.

It's also worth noting that even if voters give the county board the authority to sell, it may not happen. Any sale of the facility would take 15 "yes" votes from the 22-member board, 12 of whom are Democrats.

Two separate tax increases for the nursing home were approved by voters in 2002 — each by more than 16 percentage points — but that was during a November general election when the countywide turnout was 55 percent, and the Democratic Party turnout (which will be more supportive of a nursing home tax increase) was greater than in this generally nonpartisan election.

The worst outcome of Tuesday's vote, County Administrator Rick Snider said, would be if voters said "no" to both questions.

"It would force the county to downsize the nursing home, possibly resulting in closure eventually," he said. "And the cost of doing that would be like spending $14 million to have an empty nursing home. That's the impact to taxpayers and to residents and employees. To me that makes no sense for people to say no tax increase and you can't sell it either. You've got to do something about it."

In a report to county board members last month Snider said the downsizing of a financially strapped nursing home would create a host of issues: continuing to meet state and federal standards while negotiating with union officials at the nursing home about layoffs and furloughs, offering incentives to key employees to keep them on the job, possibly bringing in agency employees to fill personnel gap, and possibly having to borrow money to wind down operations.

Early voting

In Champaign County you can vote early both today and Monday at nine different locations.

All nine locations are open today from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday hours are generally 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except at the county clerk’s main office at 1776. E. Washington St., Urbana. There, voting hours Monday are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The other eight locations are:

Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., Urbana; Church of the Living God, 312 E. Bradley Ave., Champaign; Leonhard Recreation Center, 2307 Sangamon Drive, Champaign; Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road, Champaign; Lake of the Woods Pavilion, Lake of the Woods Park, Mahomet; The Gathering Place, 200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul; Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas St., St. Joseph; Tolono Public Library, 111 E. Main St., Tolono.

On Tuesday the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Low turnout election

Don’t expect a big turnout Tuesday like Champaign County’s 69 percent in last November’s presidential election.

The last 13 spring consolidated elections in Champaign County have drawn voter turnouts ranging from 31 percent to 13 percent. The average is about 19 percent.

What drew that 31 percent turnout in 1993? A big race for mayor of Urbana between Republican incumbent Jeff Markland and Democratic challenger Tod Satterthwaite that the latter won by 53 votes, plus a trifecta of property tax increase votes for the Champaign, Mahomet-Seymour and St. Joseph Grade School districts.

The next highest turnout in a recent consolidated election was in 1997 (23 percent) when four school district tax increases were on the ballot (Champaign, Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden High School, Rantoul Township High School).

Parkland College board

The Parkland College Board hasn’t had this many candidates in an election since the community college was organized 50 years ago.

There are 10 candidates for four seats on the board: six for three available six-year terms and four for a two-year unexpired term.

Although Parkland serves all or part of 12 counties, every candidate but one — Dana Trimble of Newman — is from Champaign County.

Of the remaining nine all but Greg Knott of St. Joseph are from Champaign, Urbana or Savoy.

Also of note: Rochelle Harden of Champaign is the only African-American of the 10 candidates. If elected, Harden — who also is a Parkland faculty member — would be the first African-American to serve on the board in its history. Parkland has had a black president (Zelema Harris) but never a black board member.

Not entirely out

A member of the Parkland College board since 2005, Donna Giertz opted not to run for another term this year.

But she isn’t giving up elective office entirely. She’s running for another term on the Champaign Township board.

Michael LaDue

The longest-serving council member in the history of Champaign — 32-year veteran Michael LaDue — has a challenger this year.

Alicia Beck also is on the ballot in District 2. It’s the fourth time in eight elections that LaDue has had an opponent.

When LaDue — then 28 years old, a graduate student and a grocery store employee — was elected in 1985 he defeated incumbent Michael Hosier by eight votes, 164-156.

Beck formed a campaign committee in February and reported $4,963 on hand. LaDue doesn’t have a campaign committee this time, but he had one between 1985 and 2004.

Shooting for 38 percent?

Urbana mayoral candidate Rex Bradfield, a Republican, isn’t given much chance in his race against Democrat Diane Marlin. The more interesting question is whether he can get more than 37.5 percent of the vote.

For the fifth time in the last 11 years Bradfield is on the local election ballot. He’s never won a race and the best he’s done is 37.5 percent in 2013 against Democrat Laurel Prussing. The worst was 5.71 percent in a four-way race for the Republican nomination for county recorder last year.

4-way mayoral race

Georgetown has the honor of having the mayoral race with the most candidates. And all four are fairly familiar with the office: one is the acting mayor, one is a former mayor and two are city council members.

Darin Readnour has served as acting mayor since the death of Kay Saunders in May 2015.

Now he wants a full four-year term, as does former Mayor Dennis Lucas, who was mayor for 51/2 years before being unseated by Saunders.

Current aldermen Darren Alexander and Carl Johnson also are in the mix.

Other mayoral races

There are contested races for mayor in other Champaign County towns — Savoy, Tolono, Sidney and Ogden — but only one village has a three-way showdown.

In Rantoul Mayor Chuck Smith faces village board member Gary Wilson and Neal Williams, whom he unseated four years ago. In the 2013 election Smith had 883 votes to 764 for Williams, or 53.6 percent to 46.4 percent.

Williams, who had served three terms as mayor, is the only one of the candidates with a campaign fund. His last filing with the State Board of Elections showed he had about $756 on hand.

Champaign school board

Remember that big race for the Champaign school board two years ago when there were eight candidates for four seats?

How things change: this year there are just three candidates for three seats on the board.

And none of the five Urbana school board seats is being contested.

Whither the GOP?

Democrats are unopposed for four good-paying local government positions: township supervisor and assessor in both City of Champaign and Cunningham townships. Andy Quarnstrom (supervisor) and Paul Faraci (assessor) are the only candidates in Champaign, and Danielle Chynoweth (supervisor) and Wayne Williams (assessor) are alone on the ballot in Cunningham Township.

Write-in candidates

If you look at the ballot, none of the seven wards in Urbana has a city council race. But two people are running write-in campaigns: Yashua Baker in Ward 4 and Or Dantsker in Ward 7.

Other notable write-in candidates: Jim Acklin for the Ogden Village Board and Todd Ingrum, listed as a Republican, for village president in Tolono.

Danville Township assessor

Remember the controversy two months ago when Lori DeYoung, chair of the Vermilion County Democratic Party, quit the position over a coarse Facebook post by Danville Township Assessor Rick Rohrer, also Democrat?

Rohrer is running for reelection Tuesday. And he’s unopposed.

