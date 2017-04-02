Top of the Morning, April 2, 2017

Photo by: Provided The Cubs quilt belonging to Savoy's Kay McCoy

The Cubs quilt belonging to Savoy's Kay McCoy won't be up for auction this weekend.

At least that's the plan.

"Maybe if a humongous bid came along," McCoy said, "I'd think about it. I'd have to check with my sister-in-law — maybe she can make another one for me."

McCoy's 66-by-74-inch thing of beauty will be for show only when Cunningham Children Home's 13th Festival of Quilts kicks off Friday in Urbana (we'll have stories leading up to an event that last year drew 1,400 visitors and raised $66,000 for kids in need).

In May, McCoy mailed fabric to her sister-in-law, Melaney Madsen, so she could surprise her Cubs-loving husband, Dick, with a quilt.

"They live in Montana, where no Cubs fabric is to be found," McCoy said.

Melaney returned the favor by using leftover fabric to make Kay — also a Cubs fanatic — a quilt of her own.

"To my surprise, one day (in July) a package came in the mail with this quilt inside," Kay said. "So that fabric traveled from Savoy to Lolo, Mont., and back to Savoy."

On Friday, it heads to Urbana, where it likely will turn heads considering its unique subject matter.

"I hope people enjoy it," said McCoy, a Unit 4 retiree who has been actively involved in the Festival of Quilts for seven years. "The quilting on the back is just extraordinary."