Weapons possession nets prison sentence for Chicago man

URBANA — A Chicago man has been sentenced to six years in prison after his admission that he is an armed habitual criminal.

Michael D. Rocquemor, 28, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Heidi Hadd to that offense, admitting that on Sept. 1, he had a loaded gun in a car in Rantoul.

Police stopped the car on U.S. 45 near Chandler Road about 1 a.m. that day because the driver was allegedly speeding.

Police found a loaded gun under the seat where Rocquemor, a passenger, was sitting.

Because of prior convictions including robbery and residential burglary, he is not allowed to possess a weapon.

Co-defendant Darien Carter, 24, of Champaign, was charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon after police also found a gun under the back seat where he had been sitting. His case remains unresolved.



