Area history, April 3, 2017

In 1917, his hands tied until Congress acts, President Wilson awaited endorsement of his war speech today before issuing a call for 500,000 volunteers. An extra edition of the Champaign Daily News was published Monday night to detail Wilson's speech to Congress. Hundreds of people crowded around the newspaper's building in downtown Champaign for the extra edition.

In 1967, members of the Salem Baptist Church in Champaign went to court Monday in an effort to remove Rev. Asa Bradford Moore from the pulpit and to restrain him from exercising control over church funds and property.

In 2002, federal prosecutors say they are anything but finished with the investigation that produced corruption charges against Gov. George Ryan's campaign committee and two of his former top aides. "The investigation has been vigorous, is vigorous and will continue to be vigorous," said U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald in announcing a 10-count racketeering indictment that said the campaign committee had been a "criminal enterprise."