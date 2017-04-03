Atwood woman charged with having materials to make meth

ATWOOD — An Atwood woman is being held at the Piatt County Jail in Monticello following her arrest on drug charges.

Sara Davis, 39, was arrested Thursday for possession of materials to manufacture methamphetamine, according to Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross.

Davis' bond was set at $100,000.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 300 block of West Locust Avenue on Thursday to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

During the investigation, police learned there were materials on the property that were used to make suspected meth.

The Illinois State Police Methamphetamine Response Team later arrived at the home to collect the materials.

Bross said Davis' home is within 1,000 feet of both Atwood Grade School and Richie Park.