Carle adds Olney hospital

URBANA — A hospital in Olney is now the third hospital to become part of the Carle health system.

An integration deal between Carle and the newly-named Carle Richland Memorial Hospital was finalized April 1 and announced by hospital officials Monday.

Carle and the Olney hospital formally affiliated in 2014, and began collaborating on areas of clinical care, though they remained separate operations. They began exploring an integration deal that would bring the 134-bed Richland Memorial into the Carle system last year.

The Olney Hospital and its associated health services have been brought into the Carle health system as an independent operating unit, according to Carle.

Carle acquired what is now Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and its branch clinics in 2012.

Under separate agreements, Paris Community Hospital, Paris, and Crawford Memorial Hospital, Robinson, have also become clinical affiliates of Carle.