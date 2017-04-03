Danville police looking into weekend shooting
DANVILLE — Police are investigating a Saturday-night shooting in which two houses were struck by gunfire.
Cmdr. Josh Campbell said officers were called to the 200 block of Kentucky Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots. When they arrived, they learned that two houses and two vehicles had been struck.
No people were injured, Campbell said.
He added that no arrests have been made yet.
