Police searching for bank robbery suspect

Photo by: Provided An image of the suspect, described as a 5-foot-6 to 5-8 black male, possibly in his early to middle 40s, approximately 160 pounds with a medium build and dark facial hair.

Police are investigating a reported robbery at Busey Bank that took place just after 9 a.m. Monday morning.

According to staff at the Busey branch at 2011 W. Springfield Ave., C, the suspect is an African-American male in his early or mid 40s, with dark facial hair and weighing about 160 pounds.

The suspect allegedly entered the bank and demanded money. He did not display a weapon, but implied he had one, according to the bank staff interviewed by police.

The man was given an undetermined amount of money and he fled westbound on foot. No one was injured, according to police, who said the suspect was seen wearing all black clothes and had dark-framed glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Champaign Police Department Investigations Division at (217) 351-4545.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at www.373tips.com, or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.