Savoy man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting party attendee

URBANA — A 43-year-old former Pro Ambulance employee was arraigned Monday on two counts of criminal sexual assault.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said David J. Dunn, who listed an address in the 100 block of West Tomaras Avenue, Savoy, was arrested by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office in connection with an April 2 incident involving sexual penetration without consent.

Investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed that Dunn was throwing a going-away party for himself to celebrate his new job as a fire chief in Alaska, and was drinking alcohol during the party. He is said to have administered an IV to the victim, a 21-year-old Urbana man, allegedly to treat him for nausea, Rietz said.

The victim reported that after being given the IV, he was unable to move or speak, and Dunn committed acts of sexual penetration with him without his consent.

Dunn allegedly admitted putting an erectile dysfunction drug in the victim’s drink without his knowledge and also to administering the IV and to committing sexual acts with the victim, Rietz said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 217-384-1204 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Dunn at $500,000, ordered him not to have contact with the victim and denied his request to leave the state. The case is set for appearance of counsel at 1:30 p.m. April 18.

Criminal sexual assault is a Class 1 felony punishable by between four to 15 years in prison.